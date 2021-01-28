Menü Artikel
Skeena Intersects Thick Intercepts Grading 5.67 g/t AuEq over 71.85 m and 9.15 g/t AuEq over 25.50 m within 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

07:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, January 28, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 campaign of definition and exploration drilling at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. Six drill rigs are currently active at the Project finalizing a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights - 21B and 21C Zones

  • 22.23 g/t Au, 1,605 g/t Ag (43.63 g/t AuEq) over 2.79 m (SK-20-589)
  • 20.92 g/t Au, 258 g/t Ag (24.36 g/t AuEq) over 6.45 m (SK-20-591)
  • 8.50 g/t Au, 182 g/t Ag (10.92 g/t AuEq) over 10.75 m (SK-20-596)
  • 23.13 g/t Au, 613 g/t Ag (31.30 g/t AuEq) over 4.10 m (SK-20-598)
  • 2.52 g/t Au, 92 g/t Ag (3.75 g/t AuEq) over 27.22 m (SK-20-607)
  • 5.74 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag (9.04 g/t AuEq) over 12.75 m (SK-20-623)
  • 5.38 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 m (SK-20-626)
  • 8.82 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m (SK-20-627)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

High-Grade Intersections Continue to Develop within 21C Zone Development Buffer
Intercepts from the completed Phase 2 program continue to demonstrate the tenor, continuity, and thickness of the pit-constrained resources in the 21C Zone at Eskay Creek. This is highlighted by an intercept of 5.38 g/t Au, 22 g/t Ag (5.67 g/t AuEq) over 71.85 m (SK-20-626) which confirms the continuity and grade modelled in this portion of the 21C Zone, and is corroborated by 8.82 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag (9.15 g/t AuEq) over 25.50 m in a flanking drill hole (SK-20-627). Mineralization in this area is gold-dominant and is hosted within the footwall rhyolite with only minor grade contributions from silver. These drill holes are situated 75 m north of previously reported 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq) over 49.60 m (SK-20-579).

The Phase 1 and 2 drilling campaigns have successfully confirmed the spatial continuity and tenor of the mineralization of the Inferred resources defined by the Company's 2019 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE). The incoming assay results from the Phase 2 infill drilling program continue to validate the predicted and modelled Inferred mineralization which was informed by widely spaced historical drill holes in the Skeena 2019 MRE.

About Skeena
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length (m)

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Zone

Phase

SK-20-585

109.25

115.65

6.40

5.66

58

6.43

21B

2

SK-20-585

123.00

133.50

10.50

1.26

10

1.40

21B

2

SK-20-587

141.52

150.02

8.50

2.04

222

5.00

21C

2

Including

143.56

144.71

1.15

7.06

387

12.22

21C

2

and

144.71

145.54

0.83

5.09

1,135

20.22

21C

2

SK-20-588

145.00

152.31

7.31

3.20

106

4.60

21C

2

Including

146.97

147.66

0.69

14.95

392

20.18

21C

2

SK-20-588

165.86

177.50

11.64

2.02

83

3.12

21C

2

Including

167.35

167.85

0.50

5.14

460

11.27

21C

2

SK-20-589

145.50

148.24

2.74

3.85

140

5.72

21C

2

Including

146.41

147.41

1.00

8.58

368

13.49

21C

2

SK-20-589

151.38

154.17

2.79

22.23

1,605

43.63

21C

2

Including

151.38

152.24

0.86

18.55

2,360

50.02

21C

2

and

152.24

152.74

0.50

71.70

1,510

91.83

21C

2

and

152.74

153.67

0.93

7.59

1,230

23.99

21C

2

and

153.67

154.17

0.50

6.33

1,100

21.00

21C

2

SK-20-589

165.50

182.79

17.29

1.85

69

2.77

21C

2

SK-20-590

148.00

150.00

2.00

0.89

6

0.96

21B

2

SK-20-590

160.00

174.13

14.13

2.19

23

2.50

21B

2

SK-20-591

137.50

143.95

6.45

20.92

258

24.36

21B

2

Including

141.00

142.00

1.00

20.60

220

23.53

21B

2

and

142.00

143.00

1.00

43.20

864

54.72

21B

2

and

143.00

143.95

0.95

61.20

420

66.80

21B

2

SK-20-591

146.00

158.65

12.65

3.76

116

5.30

21B

2

Including

147.00

148.00

1.00

9.52

180

11.92

21B

2

and

151.00

152.00

1.00

10.55

50

11.22

21B

2

SK-20-591

169.70

173.50

3.80

2.95

5

3.01

21B

2

SK-20-592

132.55

134.80

2.25

5.10

127

6.78

21B

2

Including

134.00

134.80

0.80

9.40

210

12.20

21B

2

SK-20-592

140.10

149.60

9.50

2.43

90

6.30

21B

2

Including

147.50

148.55

1.05

4.53

504

11.25

21B

2

SK-20-592

171.00

173.00

2.00

1.39

5

1.45

21B

2

SK-20-593

133.00

152.50

19.50

3.10

60

3.90

21B

2

Including

135.00

136.00

1.00

9.49

172

11.78

21B

2

and

140.00

140.60

0.60

9.48

196

12.09

21B

2

and

140.60

141.17

0.57

7.74

207

10.50

21B

2

SK-20-593

164.50

172.00

7.50

2.84

6

2.91

21B

2

SK-20-594

128.75

170.00

41.25

1.39

35

1.85

21B

2

SK-20-594

179.00

183.50

4.50

1.45

9

1.57

21B

2

SK-20-594

188.00

190.00

2.00

1.47

13

1.64

21B

2

SK-20-595

132.00

155.00

23.00

2.07

33

2.50

21B

2

Including

134.50

135.50

1.00

10.50

19

10.75

21B

2

SK-20-595

167.00

188.00

21.00

1.18

8

1.29

21B

2

SK-20-596

131.00

141.75

10.75

8.50

182

10.92

21B

2

Including

132.00

133.00

1.00

11.95

145

13.88

21B

2

and

133.00

134.00

1.00

14.85

231

17.93

21B

2

and

134.00

135.00

1.00

14.65

467

20.88

21B

2

and

135.00

135.85

0.85

29.40

628

37.77

21B

2

and

135.85

136.35

0.50

20.90

189

23.42

21B

2

SK-20-596

144.50

166.50

22.00

2.16

8

2.26

21B

2

Including

165.15

166.50

1.35

15.75

16

15.96

21B

2

SK-20-597

127.50

139.75

12.25

2.53

21

2.81

21B

2

Including

130.80

131.75

0.95

14.05

26

14.40

21B

2

SK-20-597

153.50

162.00

8.50

1.09

6

1.18

21B

2

SK-20-597

164.50

167.00

2.50

1.55

9

1.67

21B

2

SK-20-597

172.90

182.00

9.10

1.36

5

1.43

21B

2

SK-20-598

115.00

119.10

4.10

23.13

613

31.30

21B

2

Including

117.00

118.00

1.00

34.80

1,585

55.93

21B

2

and

118.00

118.50

0.50

56.90

741

66.78

21B

2

and

118.50

119.10

0.60

50.30

911

62.45

21B

2

SK-20-598

131.05

137.00

5.95

1.84

47

2.47

21B

2

SK-20-598

141.50

153.05

11.55

3.23

11

3.37

21B

2

Including

149.00

150.00

1.00

11.90

23

12.21

21B

2

SK-20-598

161.00

176.00

15.00

1.54

5

1.61

21B

2

SK-20-599

129.80

140.20

10.40

3.27

40

3.81

21B

2

Including

134.65

135.20

0.55

17.80

87

18.96

21B

2

SK-20-599

150.50

153.50

3.00

0.83

5

0.90

21B

2

SK-20-599

156.50

170.40

13.90

1.27

9

1.39

21B

2

SK-20-599

173.15

177.15

4.00

1.65

23

1.96

21B

2

SK-20-599

181.60

186.00

4.40

1.03

5

1.09

21B

2

SK-20-602

142.00

151.60

9.60

1.62

11

1.77

21C

2

SK-20-603

141.00

144.39

3.39

0.75

40

1.29

21C

2

SK-20-603

147.35

153.00

5.65

1.18

6

1.25

21C

2

SK-20-603

176.00

191.00

15.00

1.43

8

1.54

21C

2

SK-20-605

146.00

152.54

6.54

1.44

7

1.53

21C

2

SK-20-606

131.50

143.85

12.35

2.44

64

3.29

21B

2

SK-20-606

146.50

152.00

5.50

1.20

22

1.49

21B

2

SK-20-606

159.50

168.50

9.00

1.68

30

2.08

21B

2

SK-20-607

115.00

117.30

2.30

6.01

181

8.42

21B

2

Including

116.60

117.30

0.70

15.35

411

20.83

21B

2

SK-20-607

125.24

152.46

27.22

2.52

92

3.75

21B

2

Including

147.71

149.00

1.29

13.15

841

24.36

21B

2

SK-20-608

113.50

116.00

2.50

4.85

81

5.94

21B

2

SK-20-608

122.00

131.00

9.00

2.85

86

3.99

21B

2

SK-20-608

134.00

141.10

7.10

2.54

7

2.63

21B

2

SK-20-608

144.15

146.95

2.80

1.00

8

1.11

21B

2

SK-20-609

128.50

141.12

12.62

1.44

131

3.19

21B

2

SK-20-609

144.58

153.12

8.54

0.66

9

0.78

21B

2

SK-20-609

155.64

170.00

14.36

1.13

8

1.24

21B

2

SK-20-609

172.68

175.30

2.62

5.04

37

5.52

21B

2

SK-20-613

113.00

115.00

2.00

0.51

20

0.77

21C

2

SK-20-613

134.03

152.00

17.97

1.40

29

1.79

21C

2

SK-20-614

142.70

152.70

10.00

1.73

161

3.87

21C

2

SK-20-614

162.50

172.00

9.50

2.18

6

2.25

21C

2

SK-20-614

176.85

185.50

8.65

1.54

5

1.60

21C

2

SK-20-616

145.00

150.50

5.50

1.78

511

8.58

21C

2

Including

145.00

146.00

1.00

1.24

958

14.01

21C

2

and

146.71

147.70

0.99

0.94

893

12.85

21C

2

and

147.70

148.82

1.12

0.60

742

10.49

21C

2

SK-20-616

156.50

160.00

3.50

0.88

11

1.03

21C

2

SK-20-616

164.64

182.50

17.86

2.42

6

2.49

21C

2

SK-20-617

141.68

147.05

5.37

4.10

201

6.78

21C

2

Including

143.15

144.05

0.90

18.15

1,020

31.75

21C

2

SK-20-617

165.20

179.00

13.80

3.11

5

3.17

21C

2

Including

172.00

173.50

1.50

10.05

<5

10.05

21C

2

SK-20-618

150.45

159.00

8.55

0.61

5

0.68

21C

2

SK-20-618

163.00

172.00

9.00

3.57

119

5.16

21C

2

Including

169.00

170.50

1.50

13.30

269

16.89

21C

2

SK-20-618

175.00

179.50

4.50

2.93

5

3.00

21C

2

SK-20-620

140.17

149.00

8.83

1.53

118

3.11

21C

2

Including

141.05

141.59

0.54

7.22

958

19.99

21C

2

SK-20-620

156.00

166.00

10.00

1.12

5

1.18

21C

2

SK-20-620

169.28

187.00

17.72

3.55

19

3.80

21C

2

Including

170.53

172.03

1.50

21.20

141

23.08

21C

2

SK-20-620

190.00

196.00

6.00

1.06

5

1.12

21C

2

SK-20-621

170.47

173.00

2.53

1.17

18

1.41

21C

2

SK-20-621

178.00

187.00

9.00

2.60

5

2.67

21C

2

SK-20-622

174.88

177.35

2.47

11.50

271

15.11

21C

2

Including

174.88

176.00

1.12

21.40

513

28.24

21C

2

SK-20-623

133.25

146.00

12.75

5.74

247

9.04

21C

2

Including

134.80

135.44

0.64

30.20

1,220

46.47

21C

2

and

135.44

136.13

0.69

26.60

147

28.56

21C

2

and

139.30

139.80

0.50

4.96

1,390

23.49

21C

2

and

139.80

140.32

0.52

12.15

2,650

47.48

21C

2

and

142.00

143.00

1.00

13.45

22

13.74

21C

2

SK-20-623

160.26

162.40

2.14

1.16

5

1.22

21C

2

SK-20-623

173.30

189.30

16.00

2.46

6

2.54

21C

2

Including

176.00

177.00

1.00

11.00

7

11.09

21C

2

SK-20-625

157.61

174.50

16.89

1.72

8

1.82

21C

2

SK-20-625

187.00

216.50

29.50

2.52

18

2.76

21C

2

Including

215.00

216.50

1.50

25.90

91

27.11

21C

2

SK-20-625

222.50

227.00

4.50

1.10

5

1.17

21C

2

SK-20-625

230.00

235.95

5.95

1.06

5

1.13

21C

2

SK-20-626

162.18

234.03

71.85

5.38

22

5.67

21C

2

Including

188.25

188.97

0.72

21.60

6

21.68

21C

2

and

188.97

190.00

1.03

15.10

9

15.22

21C

2

and

190.00

191.50

1.50

18.95

31

19.36

21C

2

and

191.50

192.12

0.62

26.90

19

27.15

21C

2

and

192.12

192.99

0.87

10.10

221

13.05

21C

2

and

192.99

193.49

0.50

23.50

200

26.17

21C

2

and

193.49

194.50

1.01

21.00

250

24.33

21C

2

and

194.50

196.00

1.50

15.70

23

16.01

21C

2

and

196.00

197.50

1.50

31.30

53

32.01

21C

2

and

199.58

200.18

0.60

83.60

194

86.19

21C

2

SK-20-627

161.00

186.50

25.50

8.82

25

9.15

21C

2

Including

178.12

179.50

1.38

12.15

6

12.23

21C

2

and

179.50

181.00

1.50

17.95

7

18.04

21C

2

and

181.00

182.50

1.50

45.30

26

45.65

21C

2

and

182.50

183.50

1.00

33.10

43

33.67

21C

2

and

183.50

184.60

1.10

38.30

65

39.17

21C

2

and

184.60

185.23

0.63

8.21

343

12.78

21C

2

SK-20-627

192.50

208.00

15.50

2.24

19

2.49

21C

2

Including

193.50

194.23

0.73

19.50

49

20.15

21C

2

SK-20-627

215.00

219.50

4.50

0.86

28

1.23

21C

2

SK-20-627

222.50

225.50

3.00

0.93

16

1.14

21C

2

SK-20-627

229.00

233.00

4.00

1.16

5

1.22

21C

2

SK-20-538

Abandoned

21C

2

SK-20-553

Abandoned

21C

2

SK-20-561

Abandoned

21B

2

SK-20-567

NSA

HW

1

SK-20-568

NSA

HW

1

SK-20-569

NSA

HW

1

SK-20-570

NSA

HW

1

SK-20-575

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-576

Abandoned

21C

2

SK-20-577

Abandoned

21C

2

SK-20-580

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-581

Abandoned

21B

2

SK-20-586

NSA

21C

2

SK-20-600

Abandoned

21B

2

SK-20-601

Abandoned

21B

2

SK-20-604

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-610

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-611

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-612

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-615

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-619

Assays Pending

2

SK-20-624

Assays Pending

2

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

SK-20-538

9755.3

10753.6

892.2

123.3

112.1

-72.0

SK-20-553

9809.4

10565.9

956.7

38.0

115.9

-82.1

SK-20-561

9866.5

10440.1

1012.3

64.0

127.2

-57.0

SK-20-567

9880.5

10806.0

911.8

85.0

54.1

-72.0

SK-20-568

9880.5

10806.0

913.9

100.0

53.9

-58.0

SK-20-569

9880.5

10806.0

915.7

97.0

61.9

-62.0

SK-20-570

9880.5

10806.0

913.5

97.8

77.0

-57.1

SK-20-576

9761.4

10289.0

1018.7

58.0

140.0

-85.1

SK-20-577

9761.4

10289.0

1014.2

4.0

144.9

-81.1

SK-20-581

9886.9

10361.8

1013.5

20.0

102.2

-66.3

SK-20-585

9886.9

10361.8

1013.4

135.0

149.9

-68.1

SK-20-586

9797.8

10458.7

1004.0

242.0

90.2

-84.3

SK-20-587

9738.1

10633.7

925.3

152.0

50.0

-79.0

SK-20-588

9740.2

10301.5

1013.8

186.0

4.7

-77.6

SK-20-589

9740.2

10301.5

1014.3

200.0

345.0

-81.0

SK-20-590

9889.1

10558.3

971.4

191.0

14.9

-75.9

SK-20-591

9889.1

10558.3

971.5

188.0

30.0

-75.8

SK-20-592

9889.1

10558.3

972.3

183.1

48.1

-77.1

SK-20-593

9889.1

10558.3

972.2

180.0

52.4

-82.0

SK-20-594

9889.1

10558.3

970.0

190.0

71.2

-69.3

SK-20-595

9889.1

10558.3

969.2

200.0

71.3

-74.5

SK-20-596

9889.1

10558.3

969.3

185.0

79.9

-81.2

SK-20-597

9889.1

10558.3

972.1

185.0

82.7

-72.6

SK-20-598

9889.1

10558.3

971.8

176.0

82.2

-67.0

SK-20-599

9889.1

10558.3

972.5

195.0

95.0

-74.9

SK-20-600

9866.5

10440.1

1011.2

73.0

127.0

-57.4

SK-20-601

9866.5

10440.1

1010.6

14.0

127.4

-56.9

SK-20-602

9755.3

10753.6

893.4

175.0

37.0

-77.1

SK-20-603

9755.3

10753.6

892.5

200.0

40.8

-74.9

SK-20-605

9755.3

10753.6

892.6

165.0

59.2

-67.3

SK-20-606

9866.5

10440.1

1010.5

195.0

128.1

-57.2

SK-20-607

9923.3

10471.9

996.1

155.0

95.1

-78.9

SK-20-608

9923.3

10471.9

997.2

155.0

123.6

-74.0

SK-20-609

9923.3

10471.9

998.2

180.0

144.8

-82.0

SK-20-613

9712.5

10627.4

918.7

158.0

108.2

-70.2

SK-20-614

9755.9

10661.4

910.9

200.0

86.1

-68.0

SK-20-616

9755.9

10661.4

912.9

188.0

90.0

-62.0

SK-20-617

9755.9

10661.4

911.8

180.0

98.0

-65.0

SK-20-618

9755.9

10661.4

915.6

185.0

99.9

-60.0

SK-20-620

9755.9

10661.4

912.3

200.0

98.2

-69.2

SK-20-621

9755.9

10661.4

912.6

190.0

102.2

-55.8

SK-20-622

9755.9

10661.4

913.1

195.0

106.1

-51.7

SK-20-623

9755.9

10661.4

911.9

201.0

110.1

-69.0

SK-20-625

9855.7

10366.1

1012.8

242.0

242.3

-74.0

SK-20-626

9855.7

10366.1

1012.7

250.0

242.1

-70.1

SK-20-627

9855.7

10366.1

1013.1

250.0

251.9

-69.8

To see enhanced view of image, click link: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/626451/SKEENA-PIC012821.jpg

To see enhanced view of image, click link: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/626451/SKEENA-2NDPIC012821.jpg

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/626451/Skeena-Intersects-Thick-Intercepts-Grading-567-gt-AuEq-over-7185-m-and-915-gt-AuEq-over-2550-m-within-21C-Zone-Development-Buffer-at-Eskay-Creek


