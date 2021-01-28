Omineca Announces the Commencement of Diamond Drilling at Mouse Mountain

SASKATOON, Jan. 28, 2021 - Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (TSXV: OMM) ("Omineca" or the "Company"), reports that it has commenced a 2,000m drill program at the Mouse Mountain project located approximately 15 kilometers due west of Omineca's Wingdam gold project in the Cariboo Mining District of south-central BC. The diamond drill program is part of the option agreement (see news release October 10, 2020) to acquire up to a 50% interest in CanAlaska Uranium Ltd.'s (TSXV: CVV) Mouse Mountain Project. The program is expected to run for 30 - 45 days.

Mouse Mountain is an alkalic Cu-Au porphyry project located in the prolific NW-SE trending Quesnel Terrane which is immediately adjacent (west of) the similarly trending Barkerville Terrane that hosts Omineca's Wingdam Gold project. Located between the nearby Mt. Milligan and Mount Polley mines within the Quesnel Terrane, the project is centered on a hydrothermal system with copper-gold mineralization spread over a large area (over 1.5km along strike) associated with typical copper porphyry style alteration. The current program is aimed at expanding the zones discovered by previous operators and CanAlaska by drilling several untested targets and chargeability anomalies identified by previously conducted IP surveys, soil geochemistry and new sampling.

About Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.'s flagship Wingdam gold exploration and placer recovery project is located along the Barkerville Highway 45 km east of the town of Quesnel. The property includes hard-rock tenures totaling over 50,000 hectares (500 square kms) and in excess of 15 linear kilometers of placer claims, both encompassing the Lightning Creek valley where topographic conditions created a thick overburden which preserved a large portion of an underground channel with placer gold-bearing gravels. Omineca also has a diamond drill program currently underway exploring for the potential multiple hard rock sources of the placer gold at Wingdam.

Forward Looking Statements

