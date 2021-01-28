Vizsla Resources Announces Strengthening of Senior Management Team and Board

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company) is pleased to announce the promotion of Charles Funk to the role of Technical Director and Martin Dupuis to Vice President of Technical Services and the appointment of Hernando Rueda as Vizsla's Country Manager.

Promotion of Charles Funk to Technical Director

Mr. Funk will be transitioning from Vice President of Exploration to Technical Director and as such will join Vizsla's Board of Directors. Mr. Funk has been instrumental in leading the Company's exploration success, building Vizsla's exploration team, setting high health and safety standards, and is an integral part of communicating complex exploration ideas to the capital markets.

Mr. Funk is the CEO of Heliostar Metals and has previously worked as a geologist and geophysicist for Evirm Resources, Newcrest Mining and Oxiana/OZ Minerals with a focus on business development and early stage exploration in North and South America, Australia and South-East Asia.

Promotion of Martin Dupuis as Vice President of Technical Services

In addition, Mr. Dupuis will be promoted to Vice President of Technical Services, where he will continue to oversee the resource definition of the Panuco-Copala project in Mexico ("Panuco"). Since his arrival to Vizsla, Mr. Dupuis has been instrumental in the oversight and delivery of the Company's recent technical developments and is leading the transition to a resource drilling focus at Panuco.

Mr. Dupuis has over 25 years of mine geology and exploration experience primarily in precious metals, including 10 years in Latin America. Prior to joining Vizsla, Mr. Dupuis was the Director of Geology with Pan American Silver, Technical Services Manager with Aurico Gold, and Chief Geologist at several other operations.

Appointment of Hernando Rueda as Country Manager

Finally, the Company has appointed Mr. Hernando Rueda as Country Manager. Mr. Rueda was previously with Capstone Mining, where he acted as Regional Exploration Manager in Mexico. Prior to Capstone, he held several senior management roles with Agnico Eagle Mines in Mexico, including Project Evaluation Manager and Exploration Manager for all operations in country. Throughout his career, Mr. Rueda has overseen numerous significant gold and silver operations in Mexico and has an in depth understanding of the technical and managerial requirements to advance Vizsla's exploration program. Mr. Rueda is a Qualified Person as defined in the Canadian National Instrument 43-101. He has a PhD in Geology with a focus in Geochemistry and Hydrothermal Systems and has followed managerial courses at the Harvard Business School.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Rueda to Vizsla and looks forward to his leadership on site. His exceptional depth of experience in managing gold and silver projects in Mexico will be invaluable as the Company advances through the exploration program at Panuco.

Michael Konnert, President and CEO commented: "The Company is very pleased that Charles has moved to a more senior role where his focus will remain the exploration strategy of Vizsla. In addition, I would like to welcome Mr. Rueda to the Company and congratulate Mr. Dupuis on his new appointment. These new roles help build Vizsla's leadership team as we continue to aggressively advance the Panuco district from early stage discovery to our goal of becoming a silver producer."

