Brazil Minerals, Inc. Adds Two Exploration Permits to Its Lithium Project

Belo Horizonte, January 28, 2021 - Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) (the "Company" or "Brazil Minerals") announced that yesterday the Brazilian mining department granted two additional exploration permits for its lithium project in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. The size of Brazil Minerals' lithium project has now doubled from 2019 and stands at 28,316 acres today. The Company's areas are primarily located in and around Araçuaí and Virgem da Lapa, a well-known lithium district. Brazil Minerals is focused on hard-rock lithium from high-grade spodumene pegmatites.



Areli Nogueira, Vice President of Mineral Exploration at the Company, stated, "Araçuaí Lithium Belt is the name given by the Brazilian Geological Service to the general area where our project is located. It is a mining district rich in spodumene and also frequently containing amblygonite and kunzite, all minerals containing lithium. Our team is excited with the new permits granted and ready to advance."

Over the last few years, Brazil Minerals has built 100% ownership of projects in a triad of strategic minerals - lithium, titanium, and rare earths. In addition, and differently than other lithium-focused companies, Brazil Minerals has interests in iron through a focused subsidiary, and in gold, through its partial ownership of Jupiter Gold Corporation (OTCQB: JUPGF).

About Brazil Minerals, Inc.

Brazil Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: BMIX) is focused on strategic minerals for the Green Energy Revolution. It has projects in lithium (28,316 acres), titanium (8,009 acres) and rare earths (11,001 acres). It also has interests in iron (36,041 acres) through a subsidiary and in gold through a stake in Jupiter Gold Corp. (OTCQB: JUPGF). Brazil Minerals also owns several mining concessions for alluvial diamond and gold, and sells sand for construction use. More information on Brazil Minerals is at www.brazil-minerals.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BMIXstock.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements are based upon the current plans, estimates and projections of Brazil Minerals Inc.'s management and are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward- looking statements. Such statements include, among others, those concerning market and industry segment growth and demand and acceptance of new and existing products; any projections of production, reserves, sales, earnings, revenue, margins or other financial items; any statements of the plans, strategies and objectives of management for future operations; any statements regarding future economic conditions or performance; uncertainties related to conducting business in Brazil, as well as all assumptions, expectations, predictions, intentions or beliefs about future events. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: business conditions in Brazil, general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, availability of capital, Brazil Minerals Inc.'s ability to maintain its competitive position and dependence on key management. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. We advise U.S. investors that Brazil Minerals' (and its subsidiaries') properties and projects, as of now, are exploratory and do not have measured "reserves" as such term is defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contact:

Brian W. Bernier

Head, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

(833) 661-7900

info@brazil-minerals.com

www.brazil-minerals.com

@BMIXstock

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73069