RJK Discovers 7th Kimberlite at Nicol Lake

Kirkland Lake, January 28, 2021 - RJK Explorations Ltd. (TSXV: RJX.A) (OTC: RJKAF) ('RJK' or 'the Company') is pleased to announce that the Company has discovered its 7th new kimberlite in its ongoing drilling program in Lorrain Township, 9 km south of the historic Cobalt Mining Camp. The Nicol Lake kimberlite body is situated at the juncture of the NW-SE trending Nicol Lake Fault and the W-E trending Schumann Arch Fault. The Nicol Lake Fault is a splay fault originating from the Cross Lake master fault further to the north . The first drill hole intersected 5 m of kimberlite under 2 m of overburden terminating in diabase bedrock at a depth of 7 m. A second hole intersected 4.4 m of kimberlite under 2 m of overburden. The intersections are located within an electromagnetic (EM) conductance target associated with Nicol Lake, with the majority of the target underlying the lake. Two holes failed to intersect kimberlite testing the margins of the anomaly. Additional drilling will be done at a later date to define the boundaries of the target. The kimberlite visually compares to the Paradis, Gleeson, Robin's Place, HSM and Lightning Lake kimberlites.





Glenn Kasner commented on the significance of the Nicol Lake kimberlite, saying, "The Nicol Lake kimberlite was drilled following till, pit and stream sampling surveys for kimberlite indicator minerals (KIM) done by Peter Hubacheck in 2012 and Tony and Graeme Bishop in 2019. Their combined research identified well defined KIM trains suggesting local kimberlite sources in the area. Graeme and his mother Shelley researched the historical staking from 1904 to 1910 in the areas of RJK's staked and optioned claims, which showed a possible link to New York financiers staking claims at Nicol Lake in November, 1906, and later in February 1907. On November 12, 1906, The Montreal Herald published a newspaper article about the Tiffany diamond firm sending an exploration crew west of Lake Temiskaming to look for diamonds. Peter Hubacheck, Tony, Graeme and Shelley Bishop's extensive research made them believe in the diamond potential of The Cobalt Mining Camp, helping to guide our team to discover 7 kimberlites to date."

Mr. Peter Hubacheck, P. Geo., Project Manager for RJK and the Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has approved the geotechnical disclosure in this release.

