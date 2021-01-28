Generic Gold Announces Appointment of Director and Grant of Options

Toronto, January 28, 2021 - Generic Gold Corp. (CSE: GGC) (FSE: 1WD) (OTCQB: GGCPF) ("Generic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. Bernard Dionne has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company, effective immediately.

Mr. Bernard Dionne has more than 36 years of experience in the investment brokerage industry. Mr. Dionne has been involved with three different firms as a financial adviser, including working 11 years as a branch manager and vice-president.

Mr. Dionne is a graduate of Université du Québec where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration with a focus in finance, giving him the experience to provide advice to his clientele and through his experience, has trained other advisers in the mining sector. Mr. Dionne has had many successes in the mining industry and strongly believes in the future growth of the gold sector, specifically the prospect of new discoveries.

Generic Gold also announces the grant of an aggregate of 700,000 options to purchase common shares of the Company exercisable at a price of $0.40 per share for a period of five (5) years from the date of grant, to certain directors and consultants of the Company. The common shares issuable upon exercise of the options are subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the original date of grant.

About Generic Gold

Generic Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on gold projects in the Tintina Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory of Canada and the Abitibi Greenstone Belt in Quebec, Canada. The Company's Yukon exploration portfolio consists of several projects with a total land position of greater than 35,000 hectares, all of which are 100% owned by Generic Gold. Several of these projects are in close proximity to significant gold, including Goldcorp's Coffee project, Victoria Gold's Eagle Gold project, White Gold's Golden Saddle project, and Western Copper & Gold's Casino project. The Company's Quebec exploration portfolio consists of three properties covering 8,148 hectares proximal to the town of Normétal. Generic Gold's board of directors and management team is led by experienced mining industry professionals, with expertise in exploration, finance, capital markets, and mine development. For information on the Company's property portfolio, visit the Company's website at genericgold.ca.

For further information contact:

Richard Patricio, President and CEO

Tel: 416-456-6529

rpatricio@genericgold.ca

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDERS ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon the current belief, opinions and expectations of management that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and other contingencies. Many factors could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein. We seek safe harbour.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73098