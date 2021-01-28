Outback Goldfields Announces Commencement of Trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol S600

(CSE:OZ, FSE:S600)

VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2021 - Outback Goldfields Corp. (the "Company" or "Outback") (CSE: OZ) (FSE: S600) is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol S600.

The FSE, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities and the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany. Outback's Frankfurt listing is expected to facilitate the process of trading in its shares by investors in Europe and internationally.

Chris Donaldson, Outback's CEO, commented, "Our Frankfurt listing enables European investors to participate in our success and complements our existing Canadian listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Trading on the FSE will increase the Company's visibility for European investors while improving liquidity for our shareholders."

The Company has been assigned a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A2QJSS) and an International Securities Identification Number (ISIN: CA69002L1067).

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The FSE is one of the world's largest trading centers for securities. Operated by Deutsche Börse AG, the FSE is the largest of the eight German stock exchanges. Deutsche Börse's products and services portfolio cover the entire process chain including securities and derivatives trading, transaction settlement, the provision of market information, as well as the development and operation of electronic trading systems. For more information, visit Deutsche Börse at: http://deutsche-boerse.com.

About Outback Goldfields Corp.

Outback Goldfields Corp. is a well financed exploration mining company holding a package of four highly prospective gold projects located proximate and adjacent to the Fosterville Gold Mine in Victoria, Australia. The initial Phase 1 exploration program is now underway on two of the four company tenements. The Goldfields of Victoria, Australia are home to some of the highest grade and lowest cost mining in the world.

~signed

Chris Donaldson, CEO and Director

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the delivery of warrant certificates, the Company's business and prospects; the Company's objectives, goals or future plans; resumption of trading in the Company's common shares; and the business, operations, management and capitalization of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic and social uncertainties; litigation, legislative, environmental and other judicial, regulatory, political and competitive developments; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; those additional risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com; and other matters discussed in this news release. Accordingly, the forward-looking statements discussed in this release, including the resumption of trading, may not occur and could differ materially as a result of these known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting the companies. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on these statements, which only apply as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Except where required by law, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SOURCE Outback Goldfields Corp.