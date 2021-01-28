Menü Artikel
Torex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

28.01.2021  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday February 24, 2021 followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.

Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Details

A conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.

Telephone Access

Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:

  • Toronto local or international: 1-416-915-3239
  • Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
  • Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351
  • Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457
  • Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791

Webcast Access

A live webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.torexgold.com/investors/webcasts. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

For further information, please contact:

Torex Gold Resources Inc.
Jody Kuzenko Dan Rollins
President and CEO Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Direct: (647) 725-9982 Direct: (647) 260-1503
jody.kuzenko@torexgold.com dan.rollins@torexgold.com


