Torex Gold Provides Notice of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Financial and Operational Results

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 - Torex Gold Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "Torex") (TSX: TXG) announces that it will release its fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results early morning on Wednesday February 24, 2021 followed later in the morning by a conference call hosted by senior management.
Fourth Quarter and Year End 2020 Conference Call and Webcast Details
A conference call and webcast to discuss the fourth quarter and year end 2020 financial and operational results will be held on Wednesday February 24, 2021 at 9:00 AM ET.
Telephone Access
Please join the conference call approximately ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time. Dial-in details for the conference call are as follows:
Toronto local or international: 1-416-915-3239
Toll-Free (North America): 1-800-319-4610
Toll-Free (France): 0800-900-351
Toll-Free (Switzerland): 0800-802-457
Toll-Free (United Kingdom): 0808-101-2791
Webcast Access
A live webcast will be available on the Company's website at www.torexgold.com/investors/webcasts. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!