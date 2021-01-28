Australian Bauxite Ltd: Quarterly Activity Report

Sydney, Australia - Australian Bauxite Ltd. 's (ASX:ABX) engineering, research and development costs continued for Binjour Project, exploration lab research and for Alcore and totalled $442,000, as recorded in Appendix 5B, including Alcore's research into Aluminium Fluoride technology, bauxite beneficiation and exploration, excluding staff and other administration costs.ABx again tested our logistics and mining contractors in delivering a significant cargo of 33,405 tonnes to the port of Bell Bay, northern Tasmania. Mining and screening by Hazell Bros, cartage by Dave Wagner & Son and port services by QUBE Ports all stood the strain and the cargo was on-specification, carted and ship-loaded on time. Many thanks for their efforts during these very difficult times.Rehabilitation at the Bald Hill Bauxite Project is going well and ahead of schedule, taking advantage of the better growing season this year. All land mined to date is returned to the Landowner in a more productive condition than when mining commenced in accordance with ABX's paramount corporate policy.Alcore's bauxite refining has the potential to convert a tonne of bauxite valued at US$50 per tonne into a suite of products worth in excess of US$800 representing a 10-times increase in net value. It can also convert aluminium smelter by-products into AlF3 using a simplified, lower-cost, higher-profit "Refine & Recycle" version of the Alcore Process.An Alcore project can be located anywhere in the world and can be located adjacent to aluminium smelters to Refine & Recycle aluminium smelter by-products. Alcore production is not constrained by resource supply and can be located near customers, near sources of low-cost feedstock such as recyclable smelter waste.To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/2IZJ8U98





ABx has committed a large proportion of its expenditure into Research and Development to find ways to capitalise on the main strengths of its bauxite type which is very clean, free of all deleterious elements and partitioned into layers, nodules, particles and grains of different qualities that can be separated into different product streams using physical, chemical and geophysical methods.



ABx has declared large Mineral Resources in northern NSW, southern NSW, Binjour in central QLD & in northern Tasmania.



ABx's first mine commenced at Bald Hill near Campbell Town, Tasmania in December 2014 - the first new Australian bauxite mine for more than 35 years.



ABx aspires to identify large bauxite resources in the Eastern Australian Bauxite Province and has created significant bauxite development projects in 3 states, Queensland, New South Wales and Tasmania. Its bauxite deposits are favourably located for direct shipping of bauxite to both local and export customers.



ABx endorses best practices on agricultural land, strives to leave land and environment better than we find it. We only operate where welcomed.





