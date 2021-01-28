Green River Gold Corp. Welcomes Stephen Kocsis, P.GEO to Our Team and Announces the Acquisition of Additional Permitted Placer Rights Along Sovereign Creek

EDMONTON, January 28, 2021 - Green River Gold Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:CCR) (CNSX:CCR.CN) is pleased to welcome Mr. Stephen Kocsis, P. Geo, to the Company as a consultant in the role of Lead Geoscientist. Stephen brings with him 35 years of experience in mineral and placer gold exploration in the Cariboo District, British Columbia.

Mr. Perry Little, CEO of the Company states, "In our combined experience in the Cariboo region, our team knows of no geologist with Steve's depth and breadth of knowledge of the geology in the Cariboo region, particularly in the area of our existing mineral and placer claims. He is one of the few geologists that we have encountered who has both an extensive knowledge of and hands-on experience with placer mining as well as hard rock projects. We could not ask for a better fit."

Stephen will work in conjunction with our Mine Manager, Kyle Townsend and his team in planning and executing exploration and development on the Company's 90 square kilometer Fontaine Lode Gold project. The Fontaine project is contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project and also to mineral claims being explored by Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. Stephen will also work with Kyle to lead our team in acquiring, planning, and executing exploration and development on the Company's 24 square kilometers of placer claims. Stephen will also be continuing in his present consulting role with our neighbor, Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd.

Green River Gold Corp. is also pleased to announce the acquisition of 175 hectares of Placer mining rights along Sovereign Creek, in the prolific Cariboo Mining District of Central British Columbia. The purchase of the property includes the transfer of the exploration permits. The land package has had a mining operator on the property for the prior 3 years. Green River Gold Corp.'s qualified person, Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo, has previous experience exploring a buried gold-enriched paleochannel in the immediate vicinity. The previous operator had a technical report written on the potential of the newly acquired property. Green River Gold Corp. intends to verify the results of the technical report in the 2021 season and prepare an NI 43-101-compliant report on the property.

Stephen Kocsis, P.Geo., a "qualified person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.

Green River Gold Corp. acquires and develops placer mining claims and mineral claims. The Company controls a 100% interest in the flagship Fontaine Gold Project. The 8,900-hectare Fontaine Gold Project is situated 12 kilometers southwest of Barkerville. The property includes both placer and hard-rock tenures. The properties straddle an 18 km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s proposed mine at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Company also controls a 100% interest in placer mining projects on the Little Swift River, Sovereign Creek, Willow River, and Swift River. The Company rents placer claims to placer gold miners for cash rent, in lieu of a royalty.

Green River Gold Corp. also distributes equipment and supplies for the placer mining industry and purchases raw placer gold from its facility in the heart of the Cariboo mining district in Quesnel, B.C.



Click Image To View Full Size

Additional information about Green River Gold Corp. can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

For more information contact:

Mr. Perry Little

President and Chief Executive Officer

780-993-2193

Forward Looking Information: This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. In addition, the forward-looking information contained in this release is based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumption. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information as it is inherently uncertain, and no assurance can be given that the expectations reflected in such information will prove to be correct. The forward-looking information in this release is made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances.

The securities of the company have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This release is issued for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.