Orosur Mining Inc. Announces New Director Option Issuance

LONDON, January 29, 2021 - Orosur Mining Inc. ("Orosur" or "the Company") (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI), a South American-focused gold developer and explorer announces the granting of 300,000 stock options ("Options") to the Company's recently appointed non-executive director, Mr. Nick von Schirnding, upon recommendation and authorisation by the Company's Board of Directors.

The Options shall vest in two equal parts: the first part immediately and the second on January 29, 2022. The Options are exercisable at a price of Cdn$0.46 per common share, on or before January 29, 2026. Pricing is based on the closing price of the Orosur's shares on January 28, 2021 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR"). Upon the publication of this announcement via Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

About Orosur Mining Inc.

Orosur Mining Inc. (TSX:OMI)(AIM:OMI) is a precious metals developer and explorer focused on identifying and advancing gold projects in South America. The Company operates in Colombia and Uruguay.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons associated closely with them:

1 Details of person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Full Name Nick von Schirnding 2 Reason for notification a) Position/Status Non-Executive Director b) Initial notification/amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Orosur Mining Inc. b) LEI 213800CRYQM3M8G1OI19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted. a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options to subscribe for new common shares of no par value b) Identification code ISIN: CA6871961059 c) Nature of transaction Grant of options d) Prices and volumes 300,000 @ Cdn$0.46 e) Aggregated information Single transaction - see above. f) Date of transaction January 28th, 2021 g) Place of transaction Outside of trading venue



