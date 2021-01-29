Spearmint Engages McClelland Laboratories, Inc. for Metallurgy on the Clayton Valley Lithium Clay Project in Nevada

Vancouver, January 29, 2021 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company) is pleased to announce that the Company has engaged McClelland Laboratories Inc. of Sparks, Nevada for the planned metallurgy on the lithium hosted claystone drilled on Spearmint's property. Once the final 5 holes are received the samples will be sent for testing.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, states, "The metallurgy testing will be the next step towards a planned resource calculation and may guide the company in the right direction for optimal utilization and lower-cost recovery of lithium hosted within the claystone. Elon Musk stated at his battery day in September 2020, they are exploring an "acid-free saline extraction" lithium production process development for sedimentary clays in Nevada. We have seen how multiple processes have given positive indications on Spearmint's bordering properties and we plan to utilize all this data to streamline our testing. Spearmint is in the best financial shape in the company's history, and with the pending results coming, we are very excited about the month of February. We expect to receive the results from the pending 5 drill-holes any day now, at a time when the lithium price is starting to feel upward demand pressure and the electric vehicle (EV) growth is seeing exponential expansion."

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Goose' Gold project directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. where Spearmint has sampled up to 973 ppb gold, as well as the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprised of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1,840 ppm Li; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Project in Ontario consisting of ~7,300 acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 2,397 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp.

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

