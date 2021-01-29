Aurion Announces $5 Million Private Placement

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TSX-V: AU

OTCQX: AIRRF

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Jan. 29, 2021 /CNW/ - Aurion Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AU) (OTCQX: AIRRF) ("Aurion" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Cormark Securities Inc. and a syndicate of agents (collectively, the "Agents"), pursuant to which the Agents have agreed to act as agents for and on behalf of the Company, on a fully marketed basis, without underwriter liability, in connection with a proposed private placement offering of no less than 5,882,350 common shares (the "Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.85 per Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of no less than $5 million (the "Offering"). The definitive size of the Offering shall be determined in the context of the market following successful marketing of the Offering.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds from the Offering for exploration and general corporate and working capital purposes.

The Offering is scheduled to close on or about February 23, 2021 and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the securities regulatory authorities.

This press release is not an offer or a solicitation of an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The Shares have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from registration.

About Aurion Resources Ltd.

Aurion Resources Ltd. (Aurion) is a Canadian exploration company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V: AU) and the OTCQX Best Market (OTCQX: AIRRF). Aurion's strategy is to generate or acquire early-stage precious metals exploration opportunities and advance them through direct exploration by our experienced team or by business partnerships and joint venture arrangements. Aurion's current focus is exploring on its Flagship Risti and Launi projects, as well as advancing joint venture arrangements with Kinross Gold Corp., B2 Gold Corp., and Strategic Resources Inc. in Finland.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Matti Talikka, CEO

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain of the statements made and information contained herein, including the completion of the Offering and the use of proceeds, is "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation or "forward-looking statements" within the meaning the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 of the United States. Generally, these forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, satisfaction of the conditions precedent to the Offering, management's discretion regarding the use of proceeds risks and uncertainties relating to foreign currency fluctuations; risks inherent in mining including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected geological formations, ground control problems and flooding; risks associated with the estimation of mineral resources and reserves and the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; the potential for and effects of labour disputes or other unanticipated difficulties with or shortages of labour or interruptions in production; actual ore mined varying from estimates of grade, tonnage, dilution and metallurgical and other characteristics; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses, commodity price fluctuations; uncertain political and economic environments; changes in laws or policies, foreign taxation, delays or the inability to obtain necessary governmental permits; and other risks and uncertainties, including those described under risk factors in the Company's current management discussion and analysis. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained herein is presently for the purpose of assisting investors in understanding the Company's plans and objectives and may not be appropriate for other purposes. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Aurion Resources Ltd.