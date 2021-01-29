iMetal Retains RedChip Companies to Increase Investor Awareness

VANCOUVER, January 29, 2021 - iMetal Resources Inc. (TSXV:IMR)(OTCBB:ADTFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V2) ("iMetal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained RedChip Companies, Inc. ("RedChip") to lead its investor relations efforts.

"We are excited to work with RedChip to strengthen our communications with the investment community," commented iMetal CEO Saf Dhillon. "After comparing the alternatives, we selected RedChip to help increase our visibility amongst investors because they have an impeccable reputation and a multi-decade track record of results. We look forward to a long and successful relationship."

RedChip is a leader in investor relations, financial media, and research for microcap and small-cap stocks. Founded in 1992, and headquartered in Orlando, Florida, with affiliates in New York, Pittsburgh, Dallas, San Francisco, Paris, and Seoul, RedChip has helped hundreds of companies achieve their capital markets goals and has been ranked by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest growing privately held investor relations firms in the U.S. RedChip delivers concrete, measurable results for its clients through its extensive global network of institutional and retail stock brokers, RIA's, family offices, investment banks, hedge funds, and accredited investor groups.

RedChip has been engaged for an initial term of six months, at a rate of $5,000 USD per month. In connection with the engagement, the Company has also granted RedChip 250,000 incentive stock options. The options are exercisable at a price of $0.18 CAD for a period of twelve months, and vest quarterly over a twelve month period in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

A Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. iMetal is focused on advancing its 100% owned Gowganda West Project that borders the Juby Project, an advanced exploration-stage gold project located within the Shining Tree area in the southern part of the Abitibi greenstone belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins gold camp.

The Company is also evaluating development of its 100% owned Ghost Mountain property that consists of seven claim units (eleven square kilometers) of land, straddling the gold-prolific Destor-Porcupine Structure in Kirkland Lake, Ontario. This property is located a couple kilometres west of Kirkland Lake Gold's, Holt and Holloway Mine and the Destor-Porcupine gold camp has historically produced over 70 million ounces of gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Saf Dhillon

President & C.E.O.

iMetal Resources Inc.

invest@imetalresources.ca

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 510, 580 Hornby Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 3B6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Investor Contact:

Todd McKnight

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Tel: 407-571-0904

Todd@redchip.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

SOURCE: iMetal Resources Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/626757/iMetal-Retains-RedChip-Companies-to-Increase-Investor-Awareness