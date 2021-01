Melkior Retains Integral Wealth Securities as Market Maker

Timmins, January 29, 2021 - Melkior Resources Inc. ("Melkior" or the "Company") (TSXV:MKR) (OTC:MKRIF) is pleased to announce that it has retained Integral Wealth Securities ("Integral") to provide market-making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange ("TSX.V") policies. Integral will trade shares of the Company on the TSX.V for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market and improving the liquidity of the Company's shares. In consideration of the services provided by Integral, the Company will pay Integral a monthly cash fee of $5,000.

Integral will not receive shares or options as compensation. However, Integral and its clients may have or may acquire a direct interest in the securities of the Company. Melkior and Integral are unrelated and unaffiliated entities; Integral is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada ("IIROC") and can access all Canadian Stock Exchanges and Alternative Trading Systems. The capital and securities required for any trade undertaken by Integral as principal will be provided by Integral.

The agreement is for an initial 3-month period, after which time it can be terminated on 30 days' notice.

