Gitennes Announces Debt Settlements

Vancouver, January 29, 2021 - Gitennes Exploration Inc. ("Gitennes" or the "Company") - (TSXV:GIT) (OTC:GILXF) announces that it has entered into debt settlement agreements with senior officers of the Company (the "Creditors") whereby, subject to receipt of approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, the Company will issue an aggregate of 1,325,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (each, a "Settlement Share"), at a deemed price of $0.10 per Settlement Share, in consideration for the settlement of an aggregate of $132,500 in accrued liabilities owing to the Creditors in respect of management fees (the "Debt Settlements"). The Company proposed the Debt Settlements to assist it with preserving its cash for working capital.

The Creditors are insiders of the Company, and accordingly, the issuance of the Settlement Shares in connection with the Debt Settlements is considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company relied on Sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 for an exemption from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements, respectively, of MI 61-101, as, neither the fair market value of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the Settlement Shares to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlements exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

All securities to be issued pursuant to the Debt Settlements will be subject to a four month and one day statutory hold period from the date of issuance. The Debt Settlements are subject to all necessary regulatory approvals, including from the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Gitennes Exploration Inc.

Gitennes is in the business of exploring for and advancing mineral properties with a focus on high grade or large tonnage gold deposits. The Company currently has four properties in Quebec: JMW, Maxwell, RAL and New Mosher, the Snowbird gold property in British Columbia and a 1.5% Net Smelter Return royalty on the 18 million ounce Urumalqui Silver Project in Peru. JMW and Maxwell are 100% owned by Gitennes. RAL and New Mosher are under option and Gitennes can earn an initial 70% and has the right to increase its ownership to 85%.

For further information on the Company, readers are referred to the Company's website at www.gitennes.com and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

