Cache Announces Delay in Filing Annual Financial Statements

VANCOUVER - January 29, 2021. Cache Exploration Inc. (the "Company" or "Cache"), (TSXV:CAY), announces that its annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2020, including the related management discussion and analysis, and CEO and CFO certifications (collectively, the "Annual Financial Filings") were not filed by the required filing deadline of January 28, 2021 (the "Filing Deadline").

The Annual Financial Filings were not filed on or before the Filing Deadline due to unforeseen delays in the completion of the Company's audit of the annual financial statements for the year ended September 30, 2020. The unforeseen delay was due to the NU Mining Recorder's office records are currently down as they prepare to go live with their new online system 30 January 2021. Due the delay, the claims cannot be verified at this time.

The Company is working on the steps required to complete the Annual Financial Filings and expects to be able to file the Annual Financial Filings on or before February 26, 2021. The Company will provide updates as further information relating to the Annual Financial Filings becomes available.

The Company has applied to the applicable securities regulatory authorities and received a management cease trade order ("MCTO") imposed against the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer of the Company precluding them from trading securities of the Company. The MCTO will be in effect until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, and requires that the Annual Financial Filings be filed on or before March 26, 2021.

Until the Annual Financial Filings are filed, the Company intends to provide information in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders.

