Laura Bastias Appointed Independent Director

VANCOUVER, Jan. 29, 2021 - Turmalina Metals Corp. ("Turmalina", or the "Company"; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce that Laura Bastias will join the board of the company as an independent director.
Ms Bastias is a highly respected San Juan-based lawyer with extensive experience in mining and corporate law.
Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer, states:
"Laura is a highly regarded lawyer with extensive experience in Argentine mining law and brings an impressive range of skills, capabilities and qualities to the board. Her knowledge of the local mining, permitting and corporate environment is remarkable, and her balanced perspective will serve her well as an independent director. I welcome Laura on to the Board and we look forward to working with her."
Laura is a lawyer with over 10 years' experience in mining law. She is currently a partner at San Juan legal firm Bastias Yacante Abogados, where she acts as the mining legal advisor to numerous major and junior mining firms operating in the region. She has also held various legal, environmental and permitting roles with Minera Los Pelambres, Golden Mining S.A. and Sable Resources Ltd. Laura has particular experience in legal and legislative analysis, due diligence, negotiations, structuring agreements and capital risk analysis.
Following the appointment of Ms Bastias the Board of Turmalina is as follows:
Rohan Wolfe, CEO
Bryan Slusarchuk, President
Francisco 'Chico' Azevedo, V.P. Business Development
Laura Bastias, Independent Director
Mark Eaton, Independent Director
On Behalf of the Company,
Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Director.
Website: turmalinametals.com Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.
For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or viainfo@turmalinametals.com.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!