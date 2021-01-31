Alligator Energy Ltd: Pre-drilling geophysics commences at the Samphire Project

Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy (ASX:AGE) has today commenced its first planned exploration work on the Samphire Uranium Project near Whyalla, South Australia. Alligator completed the acquisition of Samphire in October 2020.Historic geophysical data acquired by Samphire Uranium has been interpreted to delineate paleaochannels which host the Blackbush deposit and generate a coarse resolution map of critical mineralisation-controlling basement structural architecture.The Company's geologists are currently undertaking a trial high resolution non-invasive ground magnetics survey to determine the techniques' effectiveness in further refining mineralisation controls allowing targeted investigations into high-grade uranium relating to basement structures.Additionally, building upon a trial passive seismic survey completed by Samphire Uranium in 2019 which successfully mapped channel architecture and underlying basement structures, the benefits of a further passive seismic program is being assessed by Alligator to assist with targeting of additional high-grade zones within the known deposit areas.The combined geophysics investigations will assist to refine the planned drilling locations for the exploration Program for Environment Protection and Rehabilitation (PEPR) which the company is preparing for approval by the SA Department for Energy and Mining (DEM). This will enable drilling planning and commitments to get underway.Part of the future work being planned will be sonic core drilling to obtain fresh core samples of mineralisation for updated uranium extraction and process recovery test work through ANSTO. This follows the findings of the desktop study undertaken by Inception Consulting Engineers and announced to the market on 16 December 2020.Refer to the Company's Quarterly Report (released 28 January 2021) for further detail.Greg Hall, Alligator CEO said "We are pleased to be commencing Alligator's exploration work at Samphire with this non-invasive geophysics technique, which will enhance our knowledge of the basement structures that potentially delineate higher grade zones, and allow us to plan our near term drilling accordingly.The Samphire project represents an exciting opportunity for Alligator within an improving uranium market for a timely potential future development."To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/M5B7N7A4





