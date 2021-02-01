Rockridge Resources Intersects 2.5 g/t Au over 13.0m containing 9.6g/t Au over 2.0m and Makes New Gold Discovery 250m West of Main Zone

Join Ellis Martin for an interview with Grant Ewing, CEO of Rockridge Resources (CVE:ROCK) (OTCMKTS:RRRLF). The company recently announced intersects of 2.5 g/t Au over 13.0m containing 9.6g/t Au over 2.0m and makes new gold discovery 250m West of Main Zone; assays pending for two additional holes.To view the interview, please visit:https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/104282/rock





About Rockridge Resources Ltd:



Rockridge Resources is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and other mining-friendly jurisdictions. The Company's Raney Gold Project is a high-grade gold exploration project located in the same greenstone belt that hosts the world-class Timmins and Kirkland Lake lode gold mining camps. The Company's Knife Lake Project is in Saskatchewan, which is ranked as the #3 mining jurisdiction in the world by the Fraser Institute. The project hosts the Knife Lake deposit, which is a VMS, near-surface copper-cobalt-gold-silver-zinc deposit open along strike and at depth. Rockridge's goal is to maximize shareholder value through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.



Source: Rockridge Resources Ltd.







