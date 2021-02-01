Jade Leader Posts New Sky Jade Tested Materials

CALGARY, February 1, 2021 - Jade Leader Corp. (TSX.V:JADE) ("Jade Leader" or "the Company") is pleased to announce an update of both its photo and video galleries to reflect extensive recent testing of its new "Sky Jade" material. Samples were collected in the fall of 2019, with additional sampling following up in July 2020. A general introductory description of this material was first published by Jade Leader in August 2020 (NR# 20-05, August 17, 2020).

Tested Sky Jades to date, now in excess of 60 individual pieces, have shown consistently fine, cryptocrystalline grain and well saturated colors within a small range of tones varying between a medium to heavily saturated green. Translucency is also typically very high.

Mr. Jean-Pierre Jutras, P.Geol, the President and a Director of Jade Leader, stated "The highly desirable fine grained green Jades from the Sky Zone have remained consistent in their characteristics across over 60 samples from 2 sampling sites located roughly 13 meters apart along the Sky Jade bearing structure mapped in 2020. We are excited to have created our supporting video and photo materials to adequately allow these Jades to be viewed and appreciated by the local and international community of jade collectors, jade carvers and jewelry designers amongst others."

In order to properly communicate details of the texture, color, grain and translucency of the material, Jade Leader has compiled a "Source to Stone" type video posted on its website and called "The Quest for Sky Jades, Wyoming" and which can be also be found here. This video informs on our initial research, field finds, testing activities and the observations that link this newly recognized hard rock source of Jade to the historical Wyoming highest quality surface Jades referred to as "slicks" (Wyoming Geological Survey reference to the historical material can be found at www.wsgs.wyo.gov/minerals/gemstones.).

A still gallery of high quality photographs showing a lot of 53 tumble cleaned stones representative of Sky Jades, as well as rough carving Sky Jade blocks ranging in weight between 1.28 and 11.2 Kilos can be found here.

The Sky Zone was mapped in 2020 over 49 feet (15 meters) of strike length, with Jade forming irregular lenses, nodules and pods within shear zones associated with an intrusive dyke. The Jade occurs along the intrusive contact, and in quartz veins and fracture fillings extending up to 2 meters into the country rock from the intrusive body. Samples were collected in two distinct better exposed parts of the system, located some 13 meters apart, yet between which numerous Jade slivers in quartz were observed. The zone currently remains open for further Jade collection, as well as open to further extension in all directions.

As indicated (and shown in our video), work is also advancing in evaluating samples on hand from the DJ project, Washington. Working on this material has recently revealed highly unique Jade textures which not only exhibit chatoyancy (or cat's eye effect), but a very strongly marked color change effect between vivid greens, blue greens and turquoise colors. This effect is highly directional, as are most such effects in gemstones, and further investigations are warranted to determine the potential type and sizes of Jades from DJ where this type of effect can be identified further.

