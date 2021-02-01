Vizsla Drills 10,019 g/t AgEq Over 0.43 M Within 1,909 G/t AgEq Over 2.42 M to Double Depth of Napoleon Discovery

(VZLA-TSX-V)

VANCOUVER, Feb. 1, 2021 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from eight new holes at the Napoleon prospect at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") in Mexico. These results demonstrate high precious metals grades down to 320m below surface, a 180-metre step down from previously reported results.

Drilling Highlights

NP-20-54

1,909 g/t silver equivalent (86.5 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 18.45 g/t gold, 1.27% lead and 3.36% zinc) over 2.42 metres ("m") true width from 317.25 m including;

10,019 g/t silver equivalent (307.0 g/t silver, 101.0 g/t gold, 2.88% lead and 10.5% zinc) over 0.43 m true width from 317.25 m



NP-20-49

237 g/t silver equivalent (63.0 g/t silver, 1.54 g/t gold, 0.23% lead and 1.24% zinc) over 6.0 m true width from 163.3m including;

842 g/t silver equivalent (215.9 g/t silver, 5.80 g/t gold, 0.30% lead and 3.95% zinc) over 1.45 m true width from 168.75 m



Note: All numbers are rounded and widths represent downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627. Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver, $1,700 g/t gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types. The Company is disclosing results on a silver equivalent basis due to the overall silver dominant nature of mineralization at the Panuco project.

Vizsla President and CEO, Michael Konnert, commented: "Intersecting over ten kilograms per tonne silver equivalent in such a large step-out significantly expands the size potential of the Napoleon shoot. Mineralization remains open and recent drilling is confirming robust vein widths down plunge. These very high grades of precious metals occur with massive sulphide within the veins at Napoleon, Papayo and Tajitos and the Company is trialling ground EM in mid-February to search for similar zones along the entire lengths of the Napoleon and Cinco Senores vein corridors."

Figure 1: Longitudinal section from Napoleon prospect with all holes labelled and selected intersections shown. All figures including a plan map can be found at the Company's website here www.vizslaresources.com.

Napoleon Drilling Detail

These recent results at Napoleon expands the mineralization by 170 metres vertically. A wide vein continued beneath previously reported holes, however, a post mineral fault is interpreted to have impacted the vein in deeper holes (NP-20-47, NP-20-51, and NP-20-53). Hole NP-20-54 tested beneath this interpreted structure and returned a robust vein with very-high grades of mineralization. At depth it appears the Napoleon shoot is dipping back towards the west.

Mineralization remains open to the south, north and at depth and drilling continues to define a strong plunge steeply to the north. Holes NP-21-65, NP-21-69 and NP-21-68 confirm a competent vein continues down plunge and assays remain outstanding for these recently completed holes.

Figure 2: Plan map showing location of drilling with detailed inset of Napoleon prospect.

Mineralization and Geophysics

Intervals of massive sulphide associated with high grades of precious and base metals have been drilled at Napoleon, Papayo and Tajitos. This mineralization is interpreted to represent a very fertile pulse in the formation of these veins. The Company is commencing a trial ground electromagnetic (EM) survey in these three areas because if the bodies of massive sulphide are continuous, they may represent strong geophysical targets. If the program is successful, the Company has a tool for the Napoleon and Cinco Senores zones to specifically target high-grade targets along the broader vein corridors.

The Company will also commence a detailed drone magnetic survey in February to improve mapping and vein interpretations. Magnetic susceptibility measurements and historic data indicates veins form linear demagnetised corridors through the host rocks which the survey will map with high resolution.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Est. True Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-20-43 178 187.7 4.76 0.68 51.8 0.29 0.99 141.8

Incl. 179.3 184.8 2.70 0.86 55.2 0.29 1.14 164.7

NP-20-46 86.95 87.5 0.30 5.08 49.6 0.15 1.49 558.4 In Hangingwall And 213.4 218 2.55 0.78 67.6 0.62 1.59 187.2

Incl. 213.4 214.8 0.78 1.13 88.0 1.08 2.61 273.1

NP-20-47 91.15 92.5 0.56 0.37 43.1 0.06 0.20 80.9 In Hangingwall And 273.7 276.35 1.01 0.15 17.1 0.19 1.25 63.2

NP-20-49 97.7 98.55 0.37 1.34 86.9 0.24 2.35 266.5 In Hangingwall And 163.3 177.15 6.00 1.54 63.0 0.23 1.24 237.3

Incl. 168.75 172.1 1.45 5.80 215.9 0.30 3.95 841.9

NP-20-51 82.4 83.5 0.49 6.88 2,278.4 0.21 0.51 2,799.5 In Hangingwall And 198.35 206.25 3.5 0.26 32.7 0.21 0.62 74.4

NP-20-53 No significant values

NP-20-54 317.25 323.5 2.42 18.45 86.5 1.27 3.36 1,909.2

Incl. 317.25 318.35 0.43 101.00 307.0 2.88 10.55 10,018.6

NP-20-55 87.7 94.05 2.03 0.11 16.5 0.08 0.26 34.0



Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the Napoleon Discovery.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the recently consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Napoleon NP-20-43 403,454 2,587,381 475 -51 254 225

NP-20-46 403,454 2,587,381 475 -57 254 251

NP-20-47 403,455 2,587,381 475 -62 254 300

NP-20-49 403,454 2,587,381 475 -48 266 240

NP-20-51 403,455 2,587,381 475 -54 266 263

NP-20-53 403,455 2,587,381 475 -59 266 294

NP-20-54 403,455 2,587,381 475 -64 266 359

NP-20-55 403,364 2,587,463 513 -64 300 159

Table 2: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., an independent consultant for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

