Excellon Resources Inc. Drills 1,170 g/t Silver Equivalent over 4.2 Metres at Platosa

TORONTO, Feb. 1, 2021 - Excellon Resources Inc. (TSX: EXN),(TSX: EXN.WT); (NYSE: EXN); (FRA: E4X2) ("Excellon" or the "Company") is pleased to announce results from underground expansion and exploration drilling at the Platosa Mine in Durango, Mexico.

Highlights

Further definition and expansion of the NE-1S and Pierna Mantos, with diamond drilling results including:

1,170 g/t silver equivalent ("AgEq") over 4.2 metres (741 g/t Ag, 7.5% Pb, 4.8% Zn and 0.9 g/t Au) in EX20UG485, including 1,812 g/t AgEq over 2.0 metres (1,153 g/t Ag, 12.3% Pb, 6.1% Zn and 1.7 g/t Au); and 1,886 g/t AgEq over 2.4 metres (728 g/t Ag, 21.2% Pb and 17.8% Zn) in EX20UG463, including 2,109 g/t AgEq over 1.9 metres (818 g/t Ag, 24.7% Pb, 19.1% Zn);

Drilling underway to define and discover new mineralization in an area of the Platosa deposit that was never effectively drilled from surface - the Gap Zone - with 300 metres of potential mineralized strike to be explored.

"Definition and expansion drilling continues to deliver from underground at Platosa," stated Ben Pullinger, Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development. "We have two rigs turning underground right now, with a number of targets to follow-up on. A critical target is the "Gap Zone," an area of potential sub-vertical mineralization that was never properly drilled historically from surface and that is open to our developing 10-20 target, 300 metres away. This area represents a significant opportunity to define additional mineralization at Platosa."

Exploration Results

The following table shows highlighted intervals from the current definition and infill program being conducted from underground at Platosa:

Hole ID Interval(1) Interval(2) Ag Pb Zn Au AgEq(3) Area From To metres g/t % % g/t g/t EX20UG448 25.3 27.6 2.4 441 6.4 10.6 - 970 Pierna including 26.2 27.3 1.2 859 12.4 17.8 - 1,789

EX20UG451 17.5 17.9 0.4 825 17.6 16.7 - 1,850 Pierna EX20UG457 39.4 42.2 2.8 181 5.0 6.5 - 532 Pierna including 41.5 42.2 0.7 331 11.4 6.4 - 842

EX20UG461 58.7 59.8 1.1 472 5.3 5.3 - 791 Pierna including 58.7 59.5 0.8 637 7.3 6.8 - 1,058

EX20UG463 39.6 42.0 2.4 728 21.2 17.8 - 1,886 Pierna including 40.1 42.0 1.9 818 24.7 19.1 - 2,109

EX20UG464 32.9 37.1 4.2 267 7.1 14.5 - 948 Pierna including 34.8 36.5 1.7 333 8.6 17.9 - 1,167

EX20UG478 45.5 49.7 4.2 585 3.4 3.3 0.1 796 NE-1S including 46.4 47.5 1.1 1,060 6.6 6.4 - 1,454

EX20UG480 57.0 57.2 0.2 1,582 9.9 4.5 - 1,991 NE-1 EX20UG481 61.8 62.2 0.3 322 2.8 5.1 - 567 NE-1 EX20UG482 56.8 57.7 0.9 451 3.4 9.6 - 867 NE-1 EX20UG483 78.6 79.2 0.6 184 2.1 0.1 - 242 NE-1 EX20UG485 41.9 46.1 4.2 741 7.5 4.8 0.9 1,170 NE-1S including 41.9 43.9 2.0 1,153 12.3 6.1 1.7 1,812



(1) From-to intervals are measured from the drill collar, with drill holes marked UG or PH drilled from underground stations.

(2) All intervals are reported as core length.

(3) AgEq in drill results assumes $24.00 Ag, $0.90 Pb, $1.20 Zn and $1,800 Au with 100% metallurgical recovery.

Drilling from underground continues to define and expand known mineralization ahead of production at the Pierna, NE-1 and NE-1S Mantos. Most significantly, drilling into the Gap Zone (see Figure 1), a zone of vertical mineralization inadequately tested with vertical holes drilled from surface, provides a significant opportunity to add additional mineralization along a target approximately 300 metres along strike with a vertical extent of 30-40 metres. This target will be a priority for the 2021 program and remains open to the south of the deposit, where drilling from surface at the 10-20 target has intersected mineralization beyond the current extent of the Platosa mineral footprint.

Platosa drill core samples are prepared and assayed by SGS Minerals Services in Durango, Mexico. The lab is accredited to ISO/IEC 17025. The Company has a comprehensive QA/QC program, supervised by an independent Qualified Person.

Qualified Person

Mr. Ben Pullinger, P.Geo., Senior Vice President Geology & Corporate Development, has acted as the Qualified Person, as defined in NI 43-101, with respect to the disclosure of the scientific and technical information contained in this press release.

About Excellon

Excellon's vision is to create wealth by realizing strategic opportunities through discipline and innovation for the benefit of our employees, communities and shareholders. The Company is advancing a precious metals growth pipeline that includes: Platosa, Mexico's highest-grade silver mine since production commenced in 2005; Kilgore, a high quality gold development project in Idaho with strong economics and significant growth and discovery potential; and an option on Silver City, a high-grade epithermal silver district in Saxony, Germany with 750 years of mining history and no modern exploration. The Company also aims to continue capitalizing on current market conditions by acquiring undervalued projects.

Additional details on Excellon's properties are available at www.excellonresources.com.

