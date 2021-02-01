Edgemont Arranges Non-Brokered Private Placement for $1.75 Million

Vancouver, February 1, 2021 - Edgemont Gold Corp. (CSE: EDGM) has agreed to a non-brokered private placement of 8,750,000 units at a price of $0.20 per unit for gross proceeds of $1,750,000. Each unit will be comprised of one common share and one half warrant, with each full warrant entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at an exercise price of $0.30 per share for a period of one year from the date of closing The net proceeds of this private placement will be used to fund drilling planned for this spring on the Company's Dungate copper/gold porphyry project near Houston. B.C. and for working capital.

All securities to be issued with respect to this private placement will be subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the closing date of the placement, in accordance with applicable securities laws. Finder's fees will be paid on a portion of this placement. Closing of the private placement is subject to final acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE").

Edgemont has also agreed to retain Peak Investor Marketing Corp. ("Peak"), a full service provider of marketing and consulting services focused on the junior mining sector. Peak is an independent arms-length entity and will assist Edgemont with marketing strategy and planning, corporate communications and public relations with the goal of increasing market awareness of the company. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will compensate Peak $12,000 per month for the 12-month term of the Agreement and will also issue incentive stock options to Peak in accordance with CSE guidelines.

About Edgemont

Edgemont is currently actively exploring the Dungate copper/gold porphyry project located just 6 km south of Houston in the Omenica Mining Division of northern British Columbia. The property consists of five mineral tenures covering 1,582.2 hectares and can be explored year round by all-season roads. For more information, please visit our web site at www.edgemontgold.com.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as the term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

