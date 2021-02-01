Menü Artikel
Quebec Precious Metals Receives Payment of $1.125 M; Lomiko Acquires 100% of the La Loutre Graphite Project

08:00 Uhr  |  Accesswire

MONTREAL, February 1, 2021 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to inform that it has received recently a payment of $ 1,125,000 from Lomiko Metals Inc. ("LMR") in connection with the acquisition by LMR of an additional undivided 20% interest in the La Loutre graphite project's mining rights forming part of the project. LMR now owns 100% interest in the project. In addition, QPM has also been issued 1,000,000 LMR common shares as part of the transaction.

Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "The monetization of our non-core assets provides funding for the Company's exploration program at its 100%-owned Sakami gold project and other gold projects in the James Bay area, with no dilution for our shareholders."

Other non-core assets that the Company expects to monetize over the short and medium term are: Kipawa (rare earths and including the Zeus claims), Matheson Joint Venture (gold, Ontario) and Somanike (nickel). Information on these non-core assets is available on the Company's web site www.qpmcorp.ca.

About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation

QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly-prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the project to advance it to the mineral resource estimate stage.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

