Raindrop Ventures Inc. Announces Key Executive Management Changes and Grant of Stock Options

Vancouver, February 1, 2021 - Raindrop Ventures Inc. (CSE: RAYN) (FSE: RV0) ("Raindrop" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Alexander Kunz as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, replacing Saf Dhillon who will continue as Corporate Secretary. Both Mr. Kunz and Mr. Dhillon remain members of the Company's board of directors. The Company is also pleased to announce that G. Peter Parsley has been appointed Vice President - Exploration.

Mr. Kunz is a founding member of and has worked over six years for Daniel Kunz & Associates, LLC., a consulting firm specializing in natural resource development. From 2013 through 2018, Mr. Kunz was Director, Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Gold Torrent, Inc., an OTC-listed development company whose Alaskan assets were sold to a project lender in 2018. Mr. Kunz previously practiced law in Boise, Idaho and worked in Washington D.C. for the U.S. Dept of the Treasury. He served as associate legal counsel to Kenai Resources Ltd, a gold exploration company with properties in Brazil, Oregon, Idaho and Venezuela and worked on exploration and development projects in Alaska, Bolivia, Peru and Mexico. Mr. Kunz has a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Seattle University, a Master of Science degree in management, and a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University.

Mr. Parsley is a professional geologist with over 32 years of experience in the mineral exploration business as both an exploration geologist and a mining executive. Mr. Parsley has been an associate at Daniel Kunz & Associates, LLC since 2015 and prior to that served as Vice President - Exploration for Thunder Mountain Gold. In the mid 2000s Mr. Parsley served as Chief Executive Officer of TSXV-listed Triumph Gold Corporation and led the company through evaluation, drilling and initial economic assessment of the Guarichie Gold deposit in Venezuela and conducted gold and silver project evaluations throughout South America. In the 1990s, Mr. Parsley led a USMX, Inc. team that conducted about US$6 million of exploration work in the Thunder Mountain District in Idaho and was responsible for property evaluations in the western U.S. and the Illinois Creek Gold Project in Alaska. Prior to working for USMX, Inc., Mr. Parsley worked for Tenneco Minerals as Chief Geologist responsible for regional exploration programs and mine development in the Goldstrike District in southwestern Utah and conducted regional reconnaissance programs in Nevada. Mr. Parsley holds Bachelor of Science and Master of Science degrees in Geology from the University of Idaho.

Raindrop also announces that, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to certain directors, management and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a period of 5 years from the grant date. The options will vest 1/3 immediately as of the date of grant; 1/3 six months after the date of the grant; and 1/3 twelve months after the date of the grant. This stock option grant is subject to acceptance by Canadian Securities Exchange.

G. Peter Parsley, P.Geo. Idaho, is the "Qualified Person" under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects who has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release.

About Clover Mtn

Clover Mtn is located on BLM land 60 miles southeast of Boise, Idaho and consists of 43 unpatented claims totaling 350 hectares. The Company believes Clover Mtn lies within the "Jarbidge Trend" which includes projects such as Integra Resources' Delamar, Florida Mountain and War Eagle gold-silver properties in Idaho and the Jerritt Canyon Gold, LLC's gold mine in Nevada, where over 8 million ounces of gold were produced since 1981. Clover Mtn has previously returned highlight rock chip samples of 1.99 g/t gold, 19.95 g/t silver, 1.25% copper and 1.54% zinc and soils gold values ranging from 0.02 g/t to 0.78 g/t and silver values ranging from 0.02 g/t to 1.19 g/t.

About Anchor

Anchor is a Carlin-type, sedimentary rock-hosted gold target associated with the Devil's Gate - Chainman/Diamond Peak formation contact at intersection points with west-northwest striking fault zones. The property consists of 54 unpatented federal lode claims at the southern end of the Battle Mountain - Eureka gold trend, 11 kilometres northwest of the 4-million-ounce Ruby Hill gold deposit and is centered on a 600 by 500 m gold-arsenic-antimony rock and soil geochemical anomaly in in Upper Plate Ordovician Vinini Formation siliclastic sedimentary rocks. Historic exploration returned highlight gold grab samples of 1.83 g/t along with 11,000 ppm arsenic and 1,030 ppm antimony. Historic drilling generally averaged less than 0.01 gpt with several narrow zones with values from 0.5 to nearly 1.0 gpt.

About Raindrop Ventures Inc.

Raindrop is a newly formed company that began trading on the CSE on February 3, 2020 and is led by a noted leader in mining and mineral exploration with the express purpose of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in the new resource commodity cycle. Raindrop acquired and is exploring the Clover Mountain Property and recently acquired a package of 6 properties from Liberty Gold that will allow a focus on the Anchor project.

Raindrop has a well-planned capital structure with 23,777,700 shares issued and outstanding and a significant team and insider ownership. For more information please visit www.raindropventures.ca.

