Tamino Minerals Inc. Starts 2021 with Great Optimism

Toronto, February 1, 2021 - Tamino Minerals Inc. (OTC Pink: TINO) ("Tamino" or the "Company") The company is pleased to enter 2021 embracing all challenges and promising great results to its shareholders as we announce progress made regarding the engagement of Executive Industries to remove the Stop Sign on OTC Markets.

Executive Industries, a division of Here To Serve Holding Corp. is at it hard and feels confident that the task of doing the accounting for Tamino Minerals Inc. to qualify Tamino for Pink Sheet "current" status.

After reviewing all the information presented to our newly and promising expert advisors it is Executive's opinion to expedite the company back to audited status and file all the required documents to become a OTCQB listed company.

Executive will communicate with all parties on Tamino's behalf including a PCAOB auditor and the securities attorney which are both required to bring Tamino to OTCQB status.

Tamino Minerals plans to compensate Executive Industries 30 million rule 144 shares to resolve the current stop sign status and do all the necessary work to bring Tamino current as it was previously agreed.

Company management takes great pride in its potential shareholders and its excited that they will soon be able to perform their proper due diligence.

Tamino Minerals Inc.

Tamino Minerals Inc. is exploring for gold deposits within a prolific Mexican State renowned for being a Gold producer, Sonora.

