EnerSpar updates Previous filing - Withdraws N.I. 43-101 Technical Report

Calgary, February 1, 2021 - EnerSpar Corp. (TSXV:ENER) (Frankfurt:5E0) ("EnerSpar") cautioned today that the previously filed NI 43-101 Technical Report dated February 21, 2017 and filed on SEDAR on March 22, 2017 should not be relied on. The Company is working to address the issues. At this time, the Company has no mineral resources.

EnerSpar is a TSX Venture Exchange Tier II listed exploration company focused on industrial minerals oriented to today's and future energy requirements. Potassic feldspars are especially significant as a hardening agent in solar panels.

Additional information regarding EnerSpar is available on SEDAR and EnerSpar's website at www.enerspar.com.

