Options Granted

Vancouver, February 1, 2021 - Blende Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: BAG) announces that pursuant to its stock option plan, the Company has granted 2,200,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants. All options have an exercise price of $0.10 for a period of 30 months from the date of the grant.

About Blende Silver Corp.

Blende Silver Corp. (formerly Blind Creek Resources Ltd.) is a Vancouver-based junior resource company focused on lead-zinc-silver project acquisition, exploration and development. The Company's flagship property is the Blende Deposit in north-central Yukon. The property is 100% owned, winter-road accessible 5,345 ha and situated 63 km northeast of Keno Hill, Yukon. The property is the largest carbonate-hosted Ag-Zn-Pb deposit in Yukon and one of the largest undeveloped Ag-Zn-Pb deposits in Western Canada. The property has had more than $9.2M in past exploration ($5.2M by Blende Silver); including 25,195 meters of drilling in 132 drillholes.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------- |On Behalf of the Board of Directors|CONTACT INFORMATION | |Blende Silver Corp. |Corporate Inquiries: | |"Glen Macdonald" |Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 | |Glen C. Macdonald |Email:dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com| |Director | | ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

