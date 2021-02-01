King Seeks Warrant Amendment

Toronto - February 1, 2021, King Global Ventures Inc. (TSXV:KING) US (OTC:MDLXF) (Frankfurt:5LM1), has approved the amendmentof certain common share purchase warrants, that were issued in connection with the acquisition of the York Gold Property comprised of a 77 claim block on the Elmer Trend between Azimut's Elmer Property (and their recent Patwon Prospect discovery) and the Eleonore Gold Mine, by extending the expiry date one additional year.

The warrants affected are 1.25 million share purchase warrants issued on February 14, 2020, with an expiry date of February 14, 2021, and exercisable at seven cents in the first six months and $0.10 in the second six month period. The new expiry date will be February 14, 2022, and the exercise price shall remain at $0.10. The company will not be sending out new warrant certificates unless requested by the holder. The warrant ammendment remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About King Global Ventures Inc.

King's, Nicaragua Gold/Copper Project is joint-ventured with TSX listed Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX-CXB) and with Century Mining Limited, a private Nicaraguan company, to advance the development of the Santa Rita Project. King recently acquired the York Gold Property comprised of a 77 claim block on the Elmer Trend between Azimut's Elmer Property (and their recent Patwon Prospect discovery) and the Eleonore Gold Mine.

