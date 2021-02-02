Blackrock Files Amended Financial Documents

Vancouver, February 1, 2021 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine months ended July 31, 2020 that were originally filed on September 29, 2020.
The Company has updated the financial statements and MD&A for re-filing in connection with the bought deal public offering of C$9.0 million announced on January 29, 2021, and our auditors have completed a review of the financial statements and MD&A for the nine months ended July 31, 2020.
About Blackrock Gold Corp.
Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulfidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!