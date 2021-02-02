Blackrock Files Amended Financial Documents

Vancouver, February 1, 2021 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) ("Blackrock" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its financial statements and management discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the nine months ended July 31, 2020 that were originally filed on September 29, 2020.

The Company has updated the financial statements and MD&A for re-filing in connection with the bought deal public offering of C$9.0 million announced on January 29, 2021, and our auditors have completed a review of the financial statements and MD&A for the nine months ended July 31, 2020.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio consisting of low-sulfidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

For further information, please contact:

Andrew Pollard, Chief Executive Officer

Blackrock Gold Corp.

Phone: 604 817-6044

Email: andrew@blackrockgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



