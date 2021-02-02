Noram Completes CVZ-63: 120 ft (36.6m) of Mineralization With an Average of 1121ppm & High-Grade Mineralization Starting Almost at Surface

VANCOUVER, February 2, 2021 - Noram Ventures Inc. ("Noram" or the "Company") (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is pleased to announce the completion of CVZ-63 at a depth of 322 ft (98.1 m). Mineralization was intersected at only 22 ft (6.7 m) below surface. This is the most superficial (near surface mineralization) intersection Noram has drilled to date during the Phase V drilling campaign.

"CVZ-63 has a thinner section of good lithium grades since it is on the eastern edge of the basin, but it is interesting to note that the high-grade mineralization starts almost at surface. This result is very significant for our resource model, as it also shows that the higher-grade lithium mineralization also extends to the margin of the basin. The tan mudstone/claystone present in CVZ-63 is apparently equivalent to the olive mudstone/claystone seen in other parts of the project and is also equivalent in lithium grade" commented Brad Peek, consulting geologist and Qualified Person for this and all 4 of the previous drilling phases of Noram's Zeus lithium property. The intersection of 120 ft (36.6 m) of high grade (1121 ppm Li) mineralization between 22 ft and 142 ft (6.7m-43.3m) is considered to be a very significant addition to the project's resource base.



Figure 1a) Strip Log of CVZ-63 outlining the various claystone types encountered at depth from the surface to 322 ft (98.1m)

b) Zeus Property map showing a) location of current Indicated and Inferred resources at >900ppm Li cut-off; b) location of drill sites completed or in progress (seen in green) to date for the Phase V 2020/2021 program. Proposed drill sites not yet explored indicated in white.



From (m) To (m) Lithology 0 6.7 Surface Gravel 6.7 28.0 Tan Mudstone 28.0 39.3 Blue-Black Mudstone 39.3 54.9 Blue Mudstone 54.9 58.5 Sandy Blue Mudstone 58.5 62.2 Blue Claystone/Mudstone 62.2 65.5 Sandy Blue Mudstone 65.5 71.9 Blue Mudstone 71.9 98.1 Lower Brown Mudstone



Table 1 - Summary of Figure 1a Strip Log, describing the lithologies of CVZ-63 from surface to depth of 462ft.



Hole ID Sample No. From (ft) To (ft) Depth to Top Depth to Base Li (ppm) CVZ-63 1710195 22 32 6.7 9.8 1010 CVZ-63 1710196 32 42 9.8 12.8 1090 CVZ-63 1710197 42 52 12.8 15.8 1450 CVZ-63 1710198 52 62 15.8 18.9 1840 CVZ-63 1710199 62 72 18.9 21.9 1320 CVZ-63 1710200 72 82 21.9 25.0 530 CVZ-63 1710201 82 92 25.0 28.0 740 CVZ-63 1710202 92 102 28.0 31.1 1480 CVZ-63 1710203 102 112 31.1 34.1 1120 CVZ-63 1710204 112 122 34.1 37.2 1010 CVZ-63 1710205 122 132 37.2 40.2 840 CVZ-63 1710206 132 142 40.2 43.3 1020 CVZ-63 1710207 142 152 43.3 46.3 860 CVZ-63 1710208 152 162 46.3 49.4 790 CVZ-63 1710209 162 172 49.4 52.4 680 CVZ-63 1710211 172 182 52.4 55.5 580 CVZ-63 1710212 182 192 55.5 58.5 530 CVZ-63 1710213 192 202 58.5 61.6 930 CVZ-63 1710214 202 212 61.6 64.6 870 CVZ-63 1710215 212 222 64.6 67.7 460 CVZ-63 1710216 222 232 67.7 70.7 580 CVZ-63 1710217 232 242 70.7 73.8 500 CVZ-63 1710218 242 252 73.8 76.8 470 CVZ-63 1710219 252 262 76.8 79.9 640 CVZ-63 1710220 262 272 79.9 82.9 490 CVZ-63 1710221 272 282 82.9 86.0 404 CVZ-63 1710222 282 292 86.0 89.0 386 CVZ-63 1710223 292 302 89.0 92.0 398 CVZ-63 1710224 302 312 92.0 95.1 337 CVZ-63 1710225 312 322 95.1 98.1 288



Table 2 - Summary of assays for CVZ-63

Samples were sent to ALS Labs in North Vancouver on a rush basis and assays are displayed in graphical form on the strip log. These lakebed sediments have shown very uniform lithologies and lithium grades over large areas of Clayton Valley.

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Brad Peek., M.Sc., CPG, who is a Qualified Person with respect to Noram's Clayton Valley Lithium Project as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

About Noram Ventures Inc.

Noram Ventures Inc. (TSXV:NRM)(FSE:N7R)(OTCQB:NRVTF) is a Canadian based junior exploration company, with a goal of developing lithium deposits and becoming a low - cost supplier. The Company's primary business is the Zeus Lithium Project ("Zeus") in Clayton Valley, Nevada. The Zeus Project has a current resource estimate of 124 million tonnes at 1136 ppm lithium as Indicated Resource, and 77 million tonnes lithium at 1045 ppm lithium as Inferred Resource (900 ppm Li cut-off: 1.18 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent - "LCE".

Noram's long term strategy is to build a multi-national lithium minerals company to produce and sell lithium into the markets of Europe, North America and Asia.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding, among other things, the completion transactions completed in the Agreement. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, regulatory approval processes. Although Noram believes that the assumptions used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, including that all necessary regulatory approvals will be obtained in a timely manner, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Noram disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

