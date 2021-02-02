Frontline Provides Corporate Update on its Whitehorse Island Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario

A GOLD PROJECT STRATEGICALLY SITUATED WITHIN ONE OF THE MOST PROLIFIC GOLD CAMPS IN THE WORLD

Toronto, February 2, 2021 - Frontline Gold Corp. (TSX-V:FGC) (OTC:FLDPF) ("Frontline" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update for the Company's 100% owned Whitehorse Island property ("Whitehorse") which hosts the Whitehorse Island gold shaft. The property is comprised of two contiguous patented claims, totaling 27.9 hectares and is strategically situated between Evolution Mining (56% interest)/Premier Gold's (44%) Rahill-Bonanza Gold Property to the northeast and Premier Gold's Hasaga Gold property to the south west (see Figure 1).



Figure 1. Frontline Gold patents in the Red Lake gold camp.

The company is evaluating plans to start an inaugural work exploration program at Whitehorse in the spring of 2021. The company will provide additional details and updates ahead of commencing the program.

Historical Exploration conducted on the Whitehorse Island Property

The Whitehorse Property has undergone exploration since 1937 mostly confined to underground development (139m shaft and two levels with 690m of lateral development) and diamond drilling of the historic Orlac gold deposit (Table 1).



Table 1. Historical drilling of the Orlac gold deposit, Whitehorse Island.

Significant historical drill intersections from the Pure Gold and Grandcru drilling programs are tabled below (Table 2).



Table 2. Pure Gold and Grandcru drilling intersection highlights (AFRI 20005476).

The above intersections are downhole. True widths of the mineralized zone have yet been established.

Following their drilling program between 1958-1965, Cable Mines and Oils Ltd. issued a statement, that read above the 375 ft. level a resource of 159,000 tonnes averaging 6.22 g/t Au is estimated.

Cautionary Statement: The above tonnage estimates on the Orlac Deposit are historical in nature and non-compliant and have been taken from the Ontario Department of Mines Geological Report 45. The Company has not verified the information regarding sampling, analytical methods, and test data underlying the information. The Company believes that the information is relevant to an appraisal of the merits of the property and forms a reliable basis upon which to develop future exploration programs. The Company will need to conduct further exploration which will include drill testing and sampling to verify historical data, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical results. Caution should be used when evaluating these resources as they were calculated prior to NI 43-101 existing and a qualified person has not done work to classify the historical estimate as a current mineral resource.

Whitehorse Island Geology

Gold mineralization at the Orlca deposit is hosted along the contact of the Dome Stock and volcanic/sedimentary units related to the Ball and Bruce Channel assemblages exposed immediately to the North, near Balmertown & Cochenour. Gold mineralisation is hosted by an as yet poorly defined quartz vein system within brittle to semi-ductile deformation zones. There appears to be at least two stages of silica ingress, one predominantly in the form of quartz veining, the other a more pervasive alteration. It is probable that there are at least two phases of quartz veining, one deformed, and the other generally post-kinematic, accompanied by lesser carbonate /-tourmaline+/-chlorite. Visible gold is believed to be associated with grey blue grey cherty veinlets or stringers. Accessory sulphide minerals include chalcopyrite, galena and sphalerite.

There appears to be one major and probably two minor quartz veins within this quartz-rich mineralized zone that extends for at least 150 metres north-south, and 50 metres east-west. Drilling has intersected the zone to a vertical depth of 175 metres below lake level, with good indications of the Dome Stock - volcanic contact acting as a cut-off to the majority of the quartz veining, though not the silica alteration which 'bleeds' into the metavolcanic rocks (Hughes, 2006a).

Previous drilling and geophysical surveying has indicated a potential for additional mineralization along a northeast structural trend, offshore of Whitehorse Island. With continued positive results from the Premier Gold Mines' drill program to the northeast, there is also potential for the south-west continuation of their Rahill-Bonanza zone (CP Zone) onto the Property (Figure 2). The Whitehorse Island gold mineralization is also very similar to the Hasaga gold deposit to the southwest owned by Premier Gold. Here widespread persistent mineralization associated with silicification, weakly disseminated sulphides and variably distributed quartz veinlets containing tourmaline and visible gold within the Dome Stock that begins at surface and remains open at depth. The mineralization reported on the adjacent properties may not be indicative of the mineralization on the Property.



Figure 2. Regional geology and trend of gold mineralization within the Dome Stock.

Commentary

Frontline's President and CEO, Mr. Walter Henry, said, "The Whitehorse Island mine patents are an excellent addition given the strategic position of the patents between Evolution's/Premier's Rahill-Bonanza joint venture project which is adjacent to Goldcorp's Red Lake Gold Mine and Premier's Hasaga property. The low acquisition cost of the land package combined with no annual property expenditure requirements allows Frontline to continue to grow its portfolio of strategic land packages in the Red Lake Gold District. The Whitehorse Island patents are a key addition given 1) the proximity to Evolution's Red Lake Gold Mine, 2) the strategic location of the patents between the Rahill-Bonanza and Hasaga gold properties and 3) given that the patent group is host to the Whitehorse Island gold shaft."

Mike Kilbourne, P. Geo, an independent qualified person as defined in National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed, and approved the technical contents of this news release on behalf of the Company. The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the properties comprising the Whitehorse Island Property, particularly regarding historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work.

About Frontline Gold Corporation

Frontline is a Canadian junior mineral exploration company. The Company's properties include the optioned gold projects in Red Lake area of Ontario, Crooked Pine Gold Project (Ontario), Paint Lake Road Gold Project (Ontario) Cameron Lake Gold Project (Ontario), the Route 109 Gold Project and the Portage River Gold Project both in the Abitibi Region of Quebec, the Confederation Lake Project which is approx. 60 kms east of the Red Area and the Menderes gold project in the Izmir province of Western Turkey. Other Canadian exploration properties include other gold property groups in Ontario, the Whitehorse Island Mining Patents (Red Lake) including NSR's within the Pickle Lake Mining Camp.

Frontline continues to actively seek projects, and additional investor/partner(s) in order to continue to build upon its properties and net smelter return royalties.

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which address future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, programs and financial position could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of numerous factors, some of which may be beyond the Company's control. These factors include: the availability of funds; the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties, the interpretation of drilling results and other geological data, the uncertainties of resource and reserve estimations, receipt and security of mineral property titles; project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, fluctuations in metal prices; currency fluctuations; and general market and industry conditions.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements.

