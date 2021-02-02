Tartisan Nickel Corp. Updating the Preliminary Economic Assessment on the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit, Kenora Mining District, Ontario

TORONTO, February 2, 2021 - Tartisan Nickel Corp. (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D) ("Tartisan", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the historic Preliminary Economic Assessment Study, ("PEA") on the Kenbridge Nickel Project, located in the Kenora Mining District is being updated by P&E Mining Consultants Inc. of Brampton, Ontario.

Mark Appleby, CEO of Tartisan states, "The updating of the Preliminary Economic Assessment is the first in a series of steps toward completing a full Bankable Feasibility Study on the Kenbridge Nickel Deposit. The PEA will feature the potential economic viability of Kenbridge and will identify the critical next steps." Additionally, Appleby goes on to say, "Tartisan will be outlining future exploration plans for the Kenbridge Nickel Project shortly."

P&E Mining Consultants Inc. recently completed a review and update of the historic NI 43-101 & 43-101F1 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of the Kenbridge Nickel Project, Atikwa Lake Area, Northwestern Ontario (press released September 17, 2020). The Updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be incorporated into the Kenbridge Project PEA. The Company believes that the Updated PEA should be completed in the second quarter of calendar 2021.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Dean MacEachern, P. Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

About Tartisan Nickel Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. is a Canadian based mineral exploration and development company which owns; the Kenbridge Nickel Project in northwestern Ontario, the Sill Lake Silver Property in Sault St. Marie, Ontario as well as the Don Pancho Manganese-Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Peru.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. owns an equity stake in; Eloro Resources Ltd., Class 1 Nickel and Technologies Limited and Peruvian Metals Corp.

Tartisan Nickel Corp. common shares are listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE:TN)(OTC PINK:TTSRF)(FSE:A2D). Currently, there are 104,929,132 shares outstanding (110,954,714 fully diluted).

For further information, please contact Mark Appleby, President & CEO and a Director of the Company, at 416-804-0280 or info@tartisannickel.com. Additional information about Tartisan Nickel Corp. can be found at the Company's website at www.tartisannickel.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore, involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

