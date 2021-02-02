Menü Artikel
Solitario Participates in the GCFF Base and Energy Metals Day, February 3rd, 2021

08:30 Uhr  |  Accesswire

DENVER, February 2, 2021 - Solitario Zinc Corp. ("Solitario") (NYSE American:XPL)(TSX:SLR) is pleased to announce that it is participating in the GCFF Base and Energy Metals Conference on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021. President and CEO, Christopher Herald will deliver an online presentation and corporate update at 1:10pm EST. For more information and to view the presentation please register here: https://gcff-feb-3-2021.eventbrite.ca/?aff=SLR. A replay of the presentation will be available approximately one week following the live presentation and can be found on Solitario's website at www.solitarioxr.com.

Zinc has traditionally been used for protecting steel in infrastructure and vehicle applications, but it is increasingly being investigated for large-scale energy storage batteries for alternative energy systems, such as solar and wind. Solitario's attributable zinc-equivalent (Zn-Eq") contained metal in resources at its two-core properties, the Florida Canyon project in Peru and the Lik project in Alaska, currently stands at approximately 2.6 billion pounds in the Measured and Indicated categories and 1.6 billion pounds in the Inferred category.

About Solitario
Solitario is a well-funded emerging zinc exploration and development company traded on the NYSE American ("XPL") and on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("SLR"). Solitario holds 50% joint venture interest (Teck Resources 50%) in the high-grade, open-pittable Lik zinc deposit in Alaska and a 39% joint venture interest (Nexa Resources holds the remaining 61% interest) on the high-grade Florida Canyon zinc project in Peru. Management and Directors hold approximately 9.6% (excluding options) of the Company's 58.1 million shares outstanding. Solitario's cash balance and marketable securities stand at approximately US$7.9 million. Additional information about Solitario is available online at www.solitariozinc.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, CONTACT:
Christopher E. Herald
President & CEO
(303) 534-1030, Ext. 14

Valerie Kimball
Director - Investor Relations
720-933-1150
(800) 229-6827

SOURCE: Solitario Zinc Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627248/Solitario-Participates-in-the-GCFF-Base-and-Energy-Metals-Day-February-3rd-2021


