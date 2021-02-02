MONTREAL, Feb. 02, 2021 - Midland Exploration Inc. ("Midland") (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to report that a new syenite-associated gold system was identified in drill hole during its 2020 drilling campaign conducted on the Samson gold project. This property which comprises a total of 280 claims covering about 156 square kilometres, is wholly owned by Midland and is located approximately 15 kilometres southeast of the Fenelon and Tabasco deposits held by Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. ("Wallbridge").



Highlights:

Identification of a new syenite-associated gold system south of the Lower Detour Fault, 15 km from Wallbridge's Fenelon-Tabasco deposits

Abundant dykes and an intrusive stock with alkaline compositions

Mineralized halo with Au-Ag-As-Pb signature identified in several drill holes

High-grade intercepts reaching 99.1 g/t Au over 0.4 m and 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 m

3D model underway and 3,500-metre drilling program planned for the winter of 2021

Syenite-associated disseminated gold deposit model

Upon reception and interpretation of analytical results in early 2021, the geochemical affinity of numerous dykes and an intrusive stock was confirmed as being alkaline. Compositions range from monzonites to quartz monzonites, monzodiorites and monzogabbros. All of the main mineralized zones observed in 2020 drill holes are intimately associated with these dykes of alkaline affinity. The mineralized zones also exhibit brecciated textures and brittle faulting, typical of mineralization emplaced at shallow depths, in epithermal conditions. The Golden Delilah zone (see below) shows an uncommon metal assemblage with silver-gold-lead-antimony-arsenic, also typical of neutral epithermal mineral deposit types. These observations strongly suggest that mineral occurrences observed on Samson in 2020 represent the external parts of a magmatic-hydrothermal system associated with alkaline dykes, either of the syenite-associated disseminated gold (Robert, 2001) or of the intrusion-related gold (Hart et al., 2007) variety.

In Abitibi, the syenite-associated disseminated gold deposit type (Robert, 2001) encompasses a number of major deposits such as Canadian Malartic, Young-Davidson and Holt-McDermott (Robert, 2001). Modelling studies and more detailed analyses of 2020 drilling data are currently underway to identify vectors that will lead to the heart of the auriferous hydrothermal system.

During the summer of 2020, two drilling campaigns totalling 3,097 metres in 12 drill holes were completed and led to the discovery of the Golden Delilah zone. This new discovery consisted of a quartz-albite vein intersected over a core length of 1.60 metres and hosted in ultramafic intrusive rocks, which graded 99.1 g/t Au, 71.3 g/t Ag and 0.17% Pb over 0.40 metre from 106.45 to 106.85 metres (see press release by Midland dated September 1, 2020).

Subsequently, drill hole SAM-20-15, drilled approximately 350 metres southeast of the Golden Delilah zone, intersected a new gold-bearing zone grading 23.0 g/t Au over 1.05 metre from 317.10 to 318.15 metres. This new zone is included in a wider interval that shows anomalous gold and arsenic values over more than twenty metres, from 314.95 to 337.25 metres in hole SAM-20-10 (see press release by Midland dated January 12, 2021). More recently, assays from hole SAM-20-16 were received and yielded 3.86 g/t Au over 0.65 metre from 192.65 to 193.30 metres. This gold-bearing interval was hosted in an altered breccia of an alkaline stock about 500 metres east of hole SAM-20-15.

Midland is currently completing a 3D model of the gold system identified on Samson and is preparing its next work program, which will take place this winter and will consist of geophysical (IP) surveys and a drilling campaign totalling more than 3,500 metres.

Cautionary statements:

Mineralization occurring on the Fenelon property (Tabasco, Area 51, and Reaper zones) held by Wallbridge is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Samson property held by Midland and located nearby to the southeast.

The true thickness of reported intervals cannot be determined with the information currently available; intervals are thus reported in core length.

Quality Control

Exploration programs are designed, and results are interpreted by Qualified Persons employing a Quality Assurance/Quality Control program consistent with industry best practices, including the use of standards and blanks for every 20 samples. Core samples from the Golden Delilah mineralized zone were analyzed by atomic absorption (AA-23) with a gravimetric finish for samples grading >10 g/t Au at ALS Minerals laboratories in Val d'Or, Quebec.

All samples are also analysed for multi-elements, using four-acid ICP-AES method (ME-ICP61) at ALS Minerals laboratories in Vancouver (British Columbia) and Lima (Peru).

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Probe Metals Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, Osisko Development Corp., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

