ArcWest Announces the Appointment of New Technical Advisors, Including High Power Exploration Principal Geologist Graham Boyd, Teuton Resources President and Chief Executive Officer Dino Cremonese, and Award-Winning Porphyry Copper-Gold Explorationis

Vancouver, February 2, 2021 - ArcWest Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AWX) ("ArcWest") is pleased to announce the appointment of successful mineral exploration veterans Graham Boyd, Dino Cremonese and Peter Ogryzlo as technical advisors to the company.

Tyler Ruks, President and CEO of ArcWest commented, "We are very pleased to have explorationists of the calibre of Graham, Dino and Peter join the team. All three have enviable track records of discovery, value creation and deep ties to exploration and mining networks that will greatly assist ArcWest on its path to discovery. They will be joining industry veterans and current ArcWest technical advisors John Bradford and Dr. David Broughton. David and his exploration team at Ivanhoe are credited with the discovery of the giant Kamoa-Kakula sedimentary copper deposits in the DRC. ArcWest's technical advisory board is second to none and is a testament to the quality of our team and the prospectivity of our ten copper-gold projects, at least four of which will undergo partner funded drill testing in 2021."

Graham Boyd:

Graham Boyd is currently Principal Geologist for High Power Exploration ("HPX"), a private mining & technology company led by Robert Friedland. Graham has spent the past fourteen years with numerous "Ivanhoe group" companies, beginning with Ivanhoe Mines Mongolia in 2006, and continuing in 2008 with Ivanhoe Australia in the Clonclurry district where he was part of the discovery team for Merlin, the world's highest-grade molybdenum-rhenium deposit. He is currently working with HPX to find the next generation of world class discoveries. He has led the generation, acquisition and exploration efforts for HPX's North American assets, and was key in advancing the Alacran and San Matias projects in Colombia among numerous other HPX group projects around the world since he joined in 2013.

Graham Boyd commented, "The ArcWest team are among the most professional and well-connected explorers in BC, where they continue to uncover high quality projects and recognize compelling new exploration search spaces. I am very confident in this team's ability to continue identify quality exploration projects and execute value-accretive deals. I am thrilled to be joining an already impressive advisory board for ArcWest at the beginning of what promises to be an exciting year with at least four opportunities to participate in a discovery."

Dino Cremonese:

Dino Cremonese, P. Eng., LL.B., is President and Chief Executive Officer of Teuton Resources, one of the most successful project generators in North America and a pioneer in the project generator business model. Dino and his team played a critical role in the discovery of the giant Treaty Creek gold-silver-copper system in BC's Golden Triangle, which has resulted in the creation of significant wealth for Teuton shareholders. Dino has strong ties to the Sprott network, with legendary mining entrepreneur Eric Sprott currently owning 19.9% of Teuton. Teuton owns a 20% carried interest and a 0.98% NSR in the Treaty Creek gold-silver-copper project, and has a cash position of approximately $12 million with an additional $6+ million held in its stock portfolio.

Dino Cremonese commented, "ArcWest has outstanding geological talent in its executive team which is reflected in the high quality of the mineral assets it has assembled since inception. Five of its properties are currently partnered. I am flattered to be included in the advisory board for this ambitious company."

Peter Ogryzlo:

Peter Ogryzlo is an award winning mineral explorationist and recognized authority on BC porphyry copper-gold deposits. His career has taken him from islands in the South Pacific, the rainforests of South America and the Basin and Range of Nevada to the Empty Quarter of the Arabian Shield. He played a critical role in the discovery and development of the MZX deposit at Imperial Metals' Huckleberry Mine, which prevented the mine from closing in 2007. For this discovery and his assistance with extension of mining into the MZO pit, Peter was recognized with the prestigious Spud Huestis award. Peter was also mine geologist for Glencore's past producing Bell Mine, situated in BC's prolific Babine porphyry copper-gold district. He is a recognized authority on the geology and exploration potential of the past producing Bell Mine, which is host to a significant resource and exciting exploration potential at depth. ArcWest's Sparrowhawk project surrounds Glencore's past producing Bell Mine and contains proposed sites for waste and tailings management facilities for Bell in the event it re-enters production. Peter will play a key role in advising ArcWest's exploration efforts throughout British Columbia, with emphasis on advising exploration in the Babine and Bulkley districts for Bell and Huckleberry-like porphyry copper-gold deposits.

Peter Ogryzlo commented, "ArcWest has assembled a team with the ambition and persistence to make discoveries. These traits will take them far beyond what can be taught. I am pleased to offer them any discovery, development and production experience I have gained in their search."

ArcWest's recently updated corporate presentation is available for download here. ArcWest's recently updated technical presentation is available for download here.

About ArcWest Exploration Inc.

ArcWest Exploration is a project generator focused on porphyry copper-gold exploration opportunities throughout western North America. The company is in possession of ten 100% owned projects throughout BC's premier porphyry copper-gold districts. Five of its porphyry copper-gold projects are subject to earn-in and joint venture agreements, including two projects partnered with Teck Resources Ltd. At least four of ArcWest's porphyry copper-gold projects will undergo partner funded drill testing in 2021.

By conducting partner funded exploration on multiple exploration projects simultaneously, ArcWest's chances of discovery are enhanced while exposing shareholders to minimal dilution. The company is managed by an experienced technical team with a track record of discovery and a reputation for attracting well-funded senior partners, including Freeport McMoRan, Robert Friedland group companies, ITOCHU, Antofagasta and Teck.

Qualified Person

ArcWest's disclosure of a technical or scientific nature in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jeff Kyba, PGeo, VP Exploration, who serves as a Qualified Person under the definition of National Instrument 43-101.

For further information please contact: Tyler Ruks, President and CEO at +1 (604) 638 3695.

