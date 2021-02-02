Tombill Mines Announces UAV-MAG Airborne Geophysics Survey

Abitibi Geophysics will carry out the survey using AeroVision Drone-MAG technology

Vancouver, February 2, 2021 - Tombill Mines Ltd. (TSXV: TBLL) (the "Company" or "Tombill"), is pleased to announce the start of an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle-Magnetometer Survey ("UAV-MAG Survey") on its Tombill Main Group property in the Geraldton Gold Camp. The survey will be flown by Abitibi Geophysics, a leading Canadian geophysics provider.

Survey Highlights

● The magnetic surveys will cover high priority targets on the Tombill Main Group

● UAV-MAG Survey is capable of flying at tree-top level with tight-line spacing, which gathers exceptionally detailed data that highlights subtle magnetic features for interpreting structures

● Approximately 108 line kilometres of UAV Magnetics (5.4 square kilometres, flown at 29m AGL, with 50 m line spacing)

● The new survey will help better identify high-priority, cross-cutting features, and structures on Tombill's property. Identification of these features will help refine and identify current and additional drill targets for our drill program

● AeroVision Drone-MAG, a pioneer technology in UAV airborne geophysics, will be used to survey the property. The drone provides low altitude aeromagnetic surveys, producing high resolution data at regular intervals at a fraction of the time and cost of surface mag

Adam Horne, CEO - commented, "We look forward to conducting these airborne geophysical surveys with Abitibi Geophysics, one of the leading Canadian geophysics providers. This will be very useful for interpreting possible gold-bearing features for surface and near-surface exploration at the Tombill Main Group property, which has not seen modern exploration, nor geophysical surveys since the 1970's. Moreover, we are aiming to embark on our surface and near-surface campaigns in Q2 of this year."





Map of Phase 1 and 2 drilling locations



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7659/73428_tombhill_fig1.jpg

Qualified Person

Glen Kuntz, P.Geo, of Nordmin, is the Company's designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

About Tombill

Tombill owns various royalty-free mineral exploration and past-producing gold properties in the Geraldton and Beardmore camp, Ontario. The Company's business is mineral exploration, primarily gold. It has 74 claims: 60 are owned and patented, five leased, and nine where it owns the mineral rights. Of these, the Tombill Main Group property comprises 58 claims: 54 owned patents, and four owned mineral rights. The Tombill claims were originally staked in the first Geraldton Gold Rush in the 1930's by Tom Johnson and his brother Bill.

For more information, please visit www.tombillmines.com, and contact:

Adam Horne

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

Email: adam@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2351

Reda Jalabi

Strategic Development & Investor Relations

Email: reda@tombillmines.com / Tel: +44 (0) 207 529 2361

