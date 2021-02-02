Glen Eagle Resources Signs Major Ore Supply Agreement

Montreal, February 2, 2021 - Glen Eagle Resources Inc. (TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company") (TSXV:GER) (OTC:GERFF) is pleased to announce the signing by the Company of the most important ore supply agreement to date. The agreement was entered between Cobra Oro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Glen Eagle Resources and a nearby Miners Cooperative representing approximately 250 artisanal miners.

The agreement will allow Cobra Oro gold processing plant to operate at full capacity. The Company is also in discussion with two other groups representing an additional 750 miners from the same area, which is also known for being very prolific with high grade gold showings and small deposits.

The Company has been trying hard over the years to reach an agreement with these various Miners Cooperatives but could not come to agreeable terms until now.

This first contract represents therefore a major breakthrough for the Company not only in getting a steady flow of ore supplies but also by lowering considerably Cobra Oro processing cost.

