Tombstone Exploration Corporation Announces Nearly Completed Construction; Gold Production to Start

PHOENIX, Feb. 02, 2021 - Tombstone Exploration Corp. (OTCQB: TMBXF), a fully reporting U.S. based mining company, announced today in combination with Goldrock Resources Inc. and the Bonanza Mining Company that the construction phase is nearing completion and the Bonanza Harquahala Gold Mine in La Paz County, Arizona, will begin processing the gold.



Construction of the pad is complete with the finish of the liner installation. Field Lining Systems Inc. were able to complete the liner install and the final report will be sent to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

Crushing material and laying of the 18-inch liner protection layer has started using low grade material from the south side of the mine area. Stacking will commence towards the end of next week with completion of laying the protection layer and leaching will commence shortly thereafter. The carbon columns required for gold recovery are now set-up with all piping and electrical installation to be completed this week. The cyanide tank was also delivered and is being set-up and prepped for production.

The long-awaited water well has been drilled to 706 feet and produces approximately 310 gallons per minute; the well however will potentially produce twice this amount of water. The pipeline and well pumps are being installed and should be ready to pump water towards the end of next week. Items such as the office trailer and storage are in transit to the location.

Alan Brown, Tombstone Exploration CEO and President, commented, "After facing obstacles with the liner crew having COVID and significant rain causing delays, it's nice to see the liner completed and the protection layer being installed. It is all coming together with production just around the corner."

The Bonanza Mine property includes the Harquahala and Golden Eagle mines, located approximately eight miles south of Salome, Arizona. The project totals 2,656 acres and has significant underground workings. Once leaching has started, periodic delivery of the carbon to the designated gold processing facility is expected.

