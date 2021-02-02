Menü Artikel
Stelmine appoints Julie Lemieux on its Board of Directors

16:02 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 02, 2021 - Stelmine Canada (? Stelmine ?) (STH-TSXV) is proud to welcome Mrs. Julie Lemieux, as a member of its Board of Directors. Mrs Lemieux will play an active role in the growth of the Company through her support as a strategic advisor, and by bringing her network of contacts established at the international level.

Mrs. Lemieux brings 25 years in strategic management and business development. She is an experienced executive with a proven track record across a broad range of industries, working with and leading culturally diverse cross-functional teams located around the world. Mrs. Lemieux possesses extensive experience in building strategic partnerships. She has worked successfully with First Nations and M?tis groups in forging important relationships for all stakeholders.

Mrs. Lemieux obtained a BSc. in geomatics from Laval University and is an accomplished innovator collaborating with organizations and growing companies, leading them to new levels of success.

Mrs. Lemieux currently serves on several boards of direction, notably on Durango Resources. More recently, she worked as a principal consultant for Planifika Inc., a Quebec consulting firm helping companies to manage their assets based on standards adopted by the Institute of Asset Management and conforming the ISO 55001 norms. Furthermore, Mrs. Lemieux worked several years for the Minist?re de l'?nergie et des Ressources naturelles du Qu?bec as a GIS project manager.

At the same time, the Company announces the departure of Mr. Christian Guilbaud from the board of directors. He will oversee the Corporate Development of the Company. The company direction wishes to thank Mr. Guilbaud for his services as a Director.

Follow us on www.Stelmine.com and on our Facebook page (Stelmine Canada).


About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company which concentrates its activities in the Province of Qu?bec. Stelmine holds 843 claims spanning 438 km2 on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts like the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 45,896,188 issued and outstanding shares.  

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information :

Isabelle Proulx
President and CEO		 Christian Guilbaud
Business Development
418-626-6333
info@stelmine.com		 514-813-7862
Stelmine.com


