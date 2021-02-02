Rumble Resources Ltd: High-Grade Gold Shoots at Western Queen South Deposit

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is pleased to announce the final phase 3 drilling results focussed on the Western Queen South Deposit on its 100% owned Western Queen Project which lies some 100km NW of Mt Magnet within the Yalgoo mineral field of Western Australia.Technical Director Brett Keillor said: "Defining multiple high-grade gold zones (in section) within the core of the main Western Queen South deposit highlights the potential of multiple high-grade shoots along strike and in section over the 2km of open mineralisation defined by the (3) phases of drilling completed by Rumble. This augurs well for the potential of a substantial high-grade gold underground operation, especially with the Western Queen South deposit with respect to the competent amphibolite host which is amenable to stable ground conditions."Resource drilling at the Western Queen South gold deposit was designed to confirm and extend the known gold mineralisation associated with the current inferred and indicated resource of 823,000t @ 3.1 g/t for 83,000oz (Jan 2018)1. RC drilling was completed along strike (north and south), within the main higher-grade south plunging shoot and below the known mineralisation.Multiple high-grade gold zones were intersected in hole WQRC188. Two high-grade shoots have developed in the hanging wall to the main south plunging zone (see image 1). Hole WQRC188 returned- 5m @ 38.76 g/t Au from 193m (Hanging wall shoot)- 3m @ 5.68 g/t Au from 210m (Hanging wall shoot) and- 17m @ 5.7 g/t Au from 221m (Main south plunging zone)The high-grade shoots defined by Rumble confirm down plunge/dip length continuity of known high-grade mineralisation from historic drilling (see image 1*). Historic drilling returned:QND-38975-1 - 4m @ 49.73 g/t Au from 134m and 25m @ 2.05 g/t Au from 144mWQSDD002 - 29m @ 2.53 g/t Au from 164m, 3m @ 19.8 g/t Au from 200m and 2m @ 10 g/t Au from 207mDrilling by Rumble beneath the known mineralisation has highlighted the mineralisation is open directly below the main deposit as well as down plunge to the south. Results below the historic open pit include:- 20m @ 1.45 g/t Au from 169m (WQRC097)- 15m @ 1.61 g/t Au from 155m (WQRC060)- 18m @ 1.05 g/t Au from 228m (WQRC099)- 6m @ 5.93 g/t Au from 257m and 2m @ 2.28 g/t Au from 275m to EOH (WQRC179)Within the main south plunging zone, WQRC178 returned wide widths of ore grade mineralisation:- 36m @ 1.63 g/t Au from 189mDrilling to the south of the Western Queen South Deposit and historic open pit (see image 2*) has highlighted continuity of gold mineralisation (Western Queen Shear Zone) beneath a palaeo-drainage system (up to 35m deep). Some 200m south of the Western Queen South open pit, hole WQRC159 returned:- 6m @ 4.3 g/t Au from 108mGold mineralisation is hosted in variable grain size amphibolite (hornblende-actinolite-tremolite) with significant compositional banding and shearing (Western Queen Shear Zone). Later stage alteration is strongly potassic (biotite) with silica flooding. Associated mineralisation includes widespread scheelite (main pathfinder after gold) with pyrite and minor pyrrhotite. Tungsten values (pXRF) can be significant, especially peripheral to gold mineralisation with values > 1% W.The longitudinal section of gram-metre contours (see above - image 3*) outlines the open positions down plunge and below the current deposit. The gram-metre contouring presented in image 3 is based on compositing multiple zones.- Of high importance is the consistent moderate south plunging high-grade gold zone. The >60 gm gold contouring is open down plunge and the very high-grade gold core (>100 gm gold contour) lies only 40m below the floor of the historic pit.Next Steps- Finalise database compilation and associated resource estimation work for the multiple resource zones - Expected completion in February 2021.- Plan follow up drilling of the high-grade shoots at Western Queen Central, Duke and the newly defined zones at Western Queen South to extend both resources and the potential for high-grade underground operations*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/E83J8OUP





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company





