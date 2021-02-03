Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Galantas Inks Commercial Blasting Arrangements

08:00 Uhr  |  GlobeNewswire

TORONTO, Feb. 03, 2021 - Galantas Gold Corp. (the "Company" or "Galantas"), the Northern Ireland gold producer and explorer, with a 100% interest in Northern Ireland's Omagh gold mine, is pleased to announce that a formal agreement regarding blasting has been reached between the Company's operating subsidiary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The PSNI have responsibilities regarding the supervision of the use of blasting materials in Northern Ireland.

The agreement provides the potential for a materially improved economic arrangement for an expansion of underground blasting, required for full production, to take place at the Omagh Mine. The agreement has followed a comprehensive review by the PSNI and regulators.

Roland Phelps, (President & CEO, Galantas Gold Corp.), said, "The agreement is the result of detailed cooperation between Galantas & PSNI and I am pleased that the new arrangements, in which the Company has heavily invested, have been formalized in this way. The previous arrangements, under which the Company made around two kilometres of underground development, constrained the Company's ability to expand underground production. The new arrangements are designed to permit underground blasting to be expanded to achieve commercial production levels. The Company is actively working with third parties on the financing arrangements required to recommence and expand blasting underground."

Underground maintenance activities continue, as does the processing of low grade stockpile material. Health and Safety is a priority, with zero lost-time incidents since underground mining began. Routine environmental monitoring of the Company's operations continue to demonstrate compliance with regulatory consents.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Information communicated within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulations (EU) No. 596/2014 which is part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Enquiries
Galantas Gold Corp.
Roland Phelps C.Eng - President & CEO
Email: info@galantas.com Website: www.galantas.com Telephone: +44 (0) 2882 241100

Grant Thornton UK LLP (Nomad)
Philip Secrett, Harrison Clarke, George Grainger:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7383 5100

Panmure Gordon & Co (AIM Broker & Corporate Adviser)
Nick Lovering, Hugh Rich:
Telephone: +44(0)20 7659 1234



Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Galantas Gold Corp.

Galantas Gold Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2P2T6
CA36315W3012
www.galantas.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2021.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap