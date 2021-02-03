Zimtu Capital Corp. Announces Contract with Zambezi Sports Inc.

VANCOUVER, February 3, 2021 - Zimtu Capital Corp. (TSXV:ZC)(FSE:ZCT1) (the "Company" or "Zimtu") announces it has signed an agreement with Zambezi Sports Inc. (privately-held) to provide its ZimtuADVANTAGE program. Zimtu shall receive $8,333 per month for a period of twelve months, with the entire 12 months payable at the beginning of the contract.

ZimtuADVANTAGE is a program designed to provide opportunities, guidance, cost savings and assistance to clients covering multiple aspects of being a public company. The services may include building financial networks, building business networks, shared costs with other public companies, building a social media presence, conference opportunities, media outlets and guidance and special group pricing provided by Zimtu's network of public company professionals. The program, which has been revised to enhance its digital communications and marketing opportunities, provides the flexibility to allow companies to customize the products and services to best support their needs.

About Zambezi Sports Inc.

ZAMBEZI Sports Inc. is an aquatic sports brand built around the revolutionary, patented ZAMBEZI board. The ZAMBEZI board is smaller, lighter, more versatile, more affordable, and more family-friendly than any competitor in the aquatic recreation sector. ZAMBEZI's unique design allows users of all ages and sizes to enjoy the water in a completely natural and empowering way. ZAMBEZI is literally "a board for everybody": every body type and every body of water. The company plans to implement an aggressive marketing strategy focused initially on key international resorts to secure a significant piece of the $20.3 billion Summer board sports market. The ZAMBEZI board made a successful appearance on the 'Dragons Den' 3 years ago and since then has gained support from lifeguards, physiotherapists, water lovers and resorts around the world.

ZAMBEZI has signed a three-year OEM agreement with Tahe Outdoors with the projected product release date slated for July 2021. To view the ZAMBEZI Sports' Investor Update video with President Justin Schroenn, click here. For more information, please contact M. Schroenn at mschroenn@zimtu.com or visit https://www.zambeziworld.com

About Zimtu Capital Corp.

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a public investment issuer that aspires to achieve long-term capital appreciation for its shareholders. Zimtu Capital companies may operate in the fields of mineral exploration, mining, technology, life sciences or investment. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "ZC" and Frankfurt under symbol "ZCT1". For more information, please visit http://www.zimtu.com

