Ready Set Gold Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Under the Symbol 0MZ

Toronto, February 3, 2021 - Ready Set Gold Corp. (CSE: RDY) (FSE: 0MZ) ("Ready Set" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the trading symbol 0MZ.

The Company has been assigned a German Securities Identification Number (WKN: A2QJSH) and an International Identification Number (ISIN: CA7557541082).

Christian Scovenna, Ready Set's CEO & Director, commented, "The Company is excited and committed to the process of building both shareholder value and market visibility. The listing of the Company's shares on the FSE will allow our European shareholders and partners more flexibility in terms of trading and participating in our success. This FSE listing will also strengthen the Company's ability to reach new investors within the European investing community as we continue advancing our prospective gold projects in the prolific Greenstone mining camps in Canada."

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange, operated by Deutsche Börse AG, is the largest of the eight stock exchanges in Germany and is also the third largest organized exchange trading market in terms of turnover and dealing in securities globally. Only the NASDAQ and the New York Stock Exchanges are larger.

About Ready Set Gold Corporation

Ready Set Gold Corp. is a precious metals exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under symbol RDY and the Frankfurt Exchange as 0MZ. The Company has consolidated and now owns a 100% interest in the Northshore Gold Property, one of Ontario's largest undeveloped prospective gold projects, located in the prolific Schreiber-Hemlo Greenstone Belt near Thunder Bay, which is prospective for gold and silver mineralization. The Company also owns a 100% interest in two separate claim blocks totaling 4,453 hectares known as the Hemlo Eastern Flanks Project. The Company also holds an option to acquire a 100% undivided interest in a continuous claim block totaling 1,634 hectares comprising the Emmons Peak Project located 50 km south of Dryden, Ontario that is near the Treasury Metals Goliath and Goldlund advanced gold development projects.

