Rokmaster Extends Down Dip by 250 Metres in New Mineralization and Remains Open at Depth

VANCOUVER, Feb. 3, 2021 - Rokmaster Resources Corp. (TSXV: RKR) (OTCQB: RKMSF) (FSE: 1RR1) ("Rokmaster" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that diamond drilling at its Revel Ridge Project ("Revel Ridge" or "the Project") is continuing to intersect the Main Zone at newly tested depths of up to 250 metres below the existing resource envelope and remains open at depth. The drilling is being conducted under contract by Hy-Tech Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C., under the supervision of Dr. James "Jim" Oliver, P. Geo. The current focus continues on expansion of the Main, Hanging and Footwall Zones from drill stations utilizing existing underground workings.

Rokmaster is not unaffected by the industry-wide delays in assay turnaround times, which throughout the 2020 and 2021 underground drill programs at Revel Ridge, range from 9 - 12 weeks from shipping of the samples, to receipt of the data. In addition, during compilation of results recently received from analysis of drill core samples submitted in 2020, a quality assurance / quality control (QA/QC) issue was discovered by the Rokmaster team in one drill hole. The results of the reanalyzed samples will be included in the release of results for 2020 drill holes 01 to 10, planned for next week.

Rokmaster recognizes and appreciates the extreme challenges raised by COVID-19 in the workplace of all analytical labs within British Columbia and appreciates the strong efforts made by those labs.

Rokmaster's ~8,000 metre 2021 underground drill program is currently underway at Revel Ridge on DDH RR21-25, the 25th underground drillhole of the Company's underground drill programs. Rokmaster's technical team continues to discover more about the remarkable continuity of the polymetallic, gold-rich Main Zone mineralization. As a result, the distance between planned drill pierce points has been increased from approximately 50 - 60 m centers to approximately 100 m centers. Successful intersections have already been obtained from this more aggressive targeting strategy which will potentially result in testing larger volumes of rock, that would be included within an inferred resource category with equivalent drill meterage.

An updated corporate presentation, figures and photos are available on Rokmaster's website at https://www.rokmaster.com/projects/revel-ridge/

About Rokmaster

Rokmaster controls a portfolio of three significant exploration and development projects all of which are located in southern British Columbia in regions of excellent infrastructure. The three projects include:

Revel Ridge. Rokmaster is currently conducting an underground drill program at the Revel Ridge project located in southeastern British Columbia 35 km's N of the City of Revelstoke. Revel Ridge is a high-grade gold and polymetallic orogenic sulphide deposit which has been the subject of a PEA Technical Report dated December 8, 2020.



Duncan Zinc. Duncan Zinc is a carbonate hosted silver-lead-zinc deposit located near Duncan Lake in southern British Columbia. The deposit is hosted within a Cambrian age Badshot Limestone which also hosts silver-lead-zinc mineralization at Teck's currently producing Pend D'Oreille mine as well as past producers including the Blue Bell Mine, Reeves MacDonald, Jersey-Emerald and HB mines. Mineralization at Duncan Lake forms in the crest and limbs of the regional scale Duncan Lake anticline, where strong lead-zinc +/- silver mineralization has been traced by surface and underground drilling for approximately 2500 m. At Duncan Lake, Rokmaster will be targeting > 30 Mt of >10% Pb+Zn+Ag. Historical background and a geological synthesis of the Duncan Lake deposit is provided in a NI 43-101 report by Lane, B., 2018: Technical Report on the Duncan Lake Project.



Big Copper. Rokmaster controls the Big Copper property in the Creston area of Southern British Columbia. Big Copper is a high-grade copper-silver occurrence hosted in mid-Proterozoic rocks. Copper-silver mineralization has been traced for 3 km along strike and is exposed in a series of adits and trenches over approximately 250- 300 m of vertical relief. Big Copper likely belongs to a class of stratiform - stratabound replacement copper-silver deposits hosted within mid - Proterozoic quartzitic sediments. The style and stratigraphic setting of mineralization at Big Copper may be analogous to similar stratabound silver-copper deposits in NW Montana e.g., the Troy mine (64 million tonnes of 0.74% Cu and 54 g/t Ag (Western Mining History, 2020) or Hecla's Montanore Mine, 112 million tonnes at 51.2 g/t Ag and 0.7% Cu. (Hecla website link).

The technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 and reviewed and approved by Mark Rebagliati, P. Eng., FEC, who is independent of Rokmaster.

