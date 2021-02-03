Orsu Metals Reports the Results of the First Phase of Pilot Mining at Its Sergeevskoe Gold Project in Russia

VANCOUVER, February 3, 2021 - Orsu Metals Corp. (TSXV:OSU) ("Orsu" or the "Company") is pleased to update on the results of the first phase of pilot mining at its Sergeevskoe project (see news release September 29, 2020).

From September 7, 2020 to November 28, 2020 (First Phase of pilot mining) the Company and Alexandrovskoe gold mine, its primary contractor ("Contractor"), extracted and processed 176 000 tons of mineralized material from Sergeevskoe.

The average grade of the mineralized feed material as assayed at the entrance to the processing plant over this period has been 1.41 grammes per ton ("g/t") gold after mining dilution and mining loss. This is consistent with the geological model of the deposit and grade control drilling (see press release August 25, 2020).

The plant of the Alexandrovskoe gold mine, not originally designed to treat the Sergeevskoe mineralization, is located approximately 5 km west from the pilot pits at the Sergeevskoe project. It uses gravity-flotation-cyanidation with carbon-in-leach to recover gold. Over the first phase of pilot mining, gold recoveries averaged 65%. The recoveries into gravity concentrate exceeded our expectations while we believe that recoveries into flotation concentrate can be materially improved by adjusting the cyanidation time and optimization of absorption and desorption circuit.

The plant extracted 155.7 kilograms of gold or approximately 5 000 ounces of gold into Dore bars, which were delivered to the refinery.

The Company's proportion of these sales, after deduction the Contractor's cost of processing is estimated to be 175 million Russian rubles (approximately US$2.3 million) of which 75 million has been received with the remainder to be paid to the Company through to April 2021. Orsu and the Contractor mutually decided to suspend pilot mining temporarily given the need for the Contractor to revert to mining and processing its own ores.

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company's Director of Exploration, noted: "Grade control drilling and subsequent mining confirmed the integrity of our geological model. While gold grades received after more than 35,000 m of grade control drilling proved further support to the grades as per the geological model based on widely-spaced exploration drilling, the width of some mineralized bodies appeared to be wider than modelled and resulted in larger tonnage of oxidized mineralized material.

Dr. Sergey V Kurzin, the Executive Chairman, commented: "I firstly would like to thank our Contractor Alexandrovskoe gold mine for their participation in the bulk test and subsequent pilot mining exercises. Pilot mining proved particularly useful to determine the metallurgical qualities of different types of mineralized material that we find at the Sergeevskoe property. While the Contractor employed a traditional gravitation-flotation-cyanidation processing at the First Phase of pilot mining, we now also believe that direct cyanidation and heap leach approaches are to be investigated as an alternative and, likely, more efficient flow-sheet to extract gold."

Qualified Person

Alexander Yakubchuk, the Company's Director of Exploration, Ph.D., MIMMM, a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed, verified and approved the exploration information disclosures contained in this press release.

About Orsu Metals Corporation

Orsu Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration and development company. The 90% owned Sergeevskoe gold project located in the Mogocha District of the Zabaikal'skiy Region of the Russian Federation is the focus of Orsu's activities. Orsu has filed a technical report titled: "NI43-101 Technical Report on the Updated Mineral Resource Estimate for the Sergeevskoe Property, Zabaikalskiy Krai, Russian Federation" dated effective January 9, 2020 (the "Sergeevskoe Report") to support the Inferred Mineral Resource of 30.42 million tons, grading 1.45 g/t gold and containing 1.417 Moz gold at a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off grade and US$1,450 per troy ounce of gold, optimized into an open pit constrained by the license boundaries at Sergeevskoe.

