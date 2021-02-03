Menü Artikel
Skeena Intersects Thick 58.50 metre Interval Grading 4.06 g/t AuEq within 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

07:55 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, February 3, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 drilling campaign at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. One drill rig is active at the Project finalizing a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights - 21B, 21C and 21E Zones

  • 3.27 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag (4.06 g/t AuEq) over 58.50 m (SK-20-575)
  • 15.37 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag (15.64 g/t AuEq) over 10.26 m (SK-20-580)
  • 1.73 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag (3.33 g/t AuEq) over 33.85 m (SK-20-655)
  • 2.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag (2.44 g/t AuEq) over 48.50 m (SK-20-668)
  • 2.62 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag (4.53 g/t AuEq) over 40.00 m (SK-20-689)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

21C Zone Again Delivers Robust Widths
Drilling results from the 21C Zone continue to produce exceptional grades and widths as exemplified by a 58.50 m intercept grading 3.27 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag (4.06 g/t AuEq; SK-20-575). This intersection occurs 25 m east of previously reported 49.60 m intersection of 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq; SK-20-579). Gold-silver replacement mineralization within the 21C Zone is dominantly hosted in the footwall felsic volcanics which are intensely sericitized; minor exhalative mineralization is hosted within the overlying historically mined Contact Mudstone.

21E Zone - High-Grade Silver
Results received from the 21E Zone are equally impressive as highlighted by 40.00 m of 2.62 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag (4.53 g/t AuEq; SK-20-689) including subintervals containing high-grade silver grading 12.15 g/t Au, 2,260 g/t Ag (42.28 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m and 2.29 g/t Au, 889 g/t Ag (14.14 g/t AuEq) over 1.15 m. Infill drilling within the 21E and other zones throughout the Eskay Creek Deposit continues to confirm and upgrade the Inferred resources defined by wide-spaced historical drilling.

About Skeena
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing the past-producing Eskay Creek gold-silver mine located in Tahltan Territory in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company released a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment in late 2019 and is currently focused on infill and exploration drilling at Eskay Creek to advance the project to Prefeasibility. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Ltd.,

Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO

Contact Information
Investor Inquiries: info@skeenaresources.com
Office Phone: +1 604 684 8725
Company Website: www.skeenaresources.com

Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID

From (m)

To (m)

Core Length

Au (g/t)

Ag (g/t)

AuEq (g/t)

Zone

SK-20-575

146.00

204.50

58.50

3.27

59

4.06

21C

Including

156.42

157.42

1.00

24.40

11

24.55

21C

and

184.09

185.00

0.91

16.35

267

19.91

21C

and

185.00

185.89

0.89

10.00

105

11.40

21C

and

185.89

187.00

1.11

12.70

37

13.19

21C

and

188.66

189.50

0.84

17.00

5

17.07

21C

SK-20-575

209.00

215.05

6.05

0.84

5

0.90

21C

SK-20-580

153.85

164.11

10.26

15.37

20

15.64

21C

Including

160.25

161.00

0.75

20.90

23

21.21

21C

and

161.00

163.00

2.00

64.00

41

64.55

21C

SK-20-580

186.50

200.50

14.00

1.16

67

2.05

21C

SK-20-610

137.75

143.20

5.45

8.26

351

12.93

21C

Including

139.13

140.10

0.97

23.00

1230

39.40

21C

and

141.03

141.65

0.62

18.20

528

25.24

21C

and

141.65

142.23

0.58

5.91

310

10.04

21C

SK-20-610

145.25

149.00

3.75

1.94

5

2.01

21C

SK-20-610

155.50

164.00

8.50

0.73

5

0.80

21C

SK-20-611

138.00

154.00

16.00

0.99

29

1.37

21C

SK-20-612

147.89

155.00

7.11

1.97

19

2.23

21C

SK-20-612

158.00

162.00

4.00

0.91

5

0.98

21C

SK-20-628

156.30

198.50

42.20

1.75

21

2.03

21C

Including

163.42

164.50

1.08

10.05

5

10.12

21C

SK-20-628

201.50

215.50

14.00

0.98

35

1.45

21C

SK-20-628

218.95

224.14

5.19

0.92

8

1.02

21C

SK-20-628

227.00

240.50

13.50

1.55

5

1.62

21C

SK-20-629

61.00

65.00

4.00

1.04

16

1.26

HW

SK-20-631

71.85

75.00

3.15

1.72

120

3.32

HW

SK-20-632

46.28

63.07

16.79

2.44

80

3.51

HW

Including

53.60

54.50

0.90

7.80

318

12.04

HW

and

61.74

63.07

1.33

6.40

449

12.39

HW

SK-20-633

45.00

47.20

2.20

1.17

46

1.79

HW

SK-20-633

52.62

57.30

4.68

1.07

21

1.35

HW

SK-20-633

60.10

65.00

4.90

0.93

53

1.63

HW

SK-20-634

53.00

55.84

2.84

1.68

66

2.56

HW

SK-20-635

140.67

145.80

5.13

3.63

376

8.65

21C

Including

141.96

143.00

1.04

11.50

710

20.97

21C

and

143.00

143.81

0.81

1.40

1255

18.13

21C

SK-20-635

149.10

157.54

8.44

0.86

5

0.93

21C

SK-20-635

214.52

226.25

11.73

4.66

10

4.79

21C

Including

219.40

220.08

0.68

17.95

7

18.04

21C

and

220.08

221.10

1.02

10.40

<5

10.40

21C

SK-20-636

108.00

117.50

9.50

2.39

55

3.13

21B

SK-20-636

129.50

140.00

10.50

1.53

76

2.54

21B

SK-20-638

184.00

190.00

6.00

1.48

5

1.55

21B

SK-20-639

139.82

142.54

2.72

0.69

8

0.79

21B

SK-20-639

163.16

168.23

5.07

2.69

5

2.76

21B

SK-20-639

172.38

177.03

4.65

5.16

5

5.23

21B

SK-20-640

173.85

183.00

9.15

1.47

5

1.53

21B

SK-20-641

21.85

27.40

5.55

2.78

5

2.85

21A

SK-20-641

36.00

43.00

7.00

0.43

191

2.98

21A

SK-20-641

50.25

53.65

3.40

0.91

110

2.38

21A

SK-20-641

56.65

59.70

3.05

0.41

79

1.47

21A

SK-20-641

64.84

68.20

3.36

0.90

203

3.61

21A

SK-20-641

71.75

76.25

4.50

0.69

13

0.87

21A

SK-20-641

81.70

90.70

9.00

0.45

109

1.89

21A

SK-20-641

142.60

150.00

7.40

1.86

5

1.93

21A

SK-20-642

103.00

105.00

2.00

0.86

26

1.20

21A

SK-20-642

113.40

115.40

2.00

0.81

24

1.12

21A

SK-20-643

168.05

171.50

3.45

2.77

5

2.84

21C

SK-20-643

176.00

181.00

5.00

1.35

5

1.42

21C

SK-20-644

58.24

71.00

12.76

1.72

40

2.25

21C

SK-20-647

110.00

112.00

2.00

2.43

5

2.50

21A

SK-20-647

116.45

118.95

2.50

1.42

5

1.48

21A

SK-20-649

12.95

36.00

23.05

1.61

56

2.36

HW

SK-20-649

43.70

48.00

4.30

0.97

37

1.46

HW

SK-20-650

19.00

23.70

4.70

1.51

34

1.96

21E

SK-20-650

31.40

43.60

12.20

2.17

44

2.75

21E

SK-20-650

47.00

54.50

7.50

4.19

18

4.43

21E

SK-20-651

17.50

19.77

2.27

1.28

18

1.52

21E

SK-20-651

29.63

55.00

25.37

1.78

28

2.15

21E

SK-20-652

2.90

15.48

12.58

0.88

37

1.37

21E

SK-20-652

19.40

29.20

9.80

2.99

22

3.29

21E

SK-20-652

32.37

36.50

4.13

1.14

47

1.77

21E

SK-20-652

63.00

67.50

4.50

1.17

5

1.24

21E

SK-20-652

90.50

105.00

14.50

1.46

48

2.10

21E

SK-20-653

7.50

12.25

4.75

0.95

63

1.79

21E

SK-20-653

16.40

26.80

10.40

3.56

29

3.94

21E

SK-20-653

29.65

36.00

6.35

0.98

39

1.50

21E

SK-20-653

51.00

63.00

12.00

3.92

59

4.70

21E

Including

57.50

58.50

1.00

14.25

341

18.80

21E

SK-20-654

6.00

12.43

6.43

0.75

39

1.27

21E

SK-20-654

14.50

27.49

12.99

2.32

23

2.63

21E

SK-20-654

32.10

36.50

4.40

1.06

60

1.86

21E

SK-20-654

60.00

69.00

9.00

1.68

22

1.98

21E

SK-20-654

73.50

91.50

18.00

3.81

18

4.05

21E

Including

82.50

84.00

1.50

13.05

112

14.54

21E

SK-20-654

102.00

108.00

6.00

4.86

70

5.79

21E

Including

105.00

106.00

1.00

24.50

67

25.39

21E

SK-20-654

111.00

113.00

2.00

1.20

5

1.26

21E

SK-20-655

5.50

18.05

12.55

0.77

36

1.25

21E

SK-20-655

21.00

28.00

7.00

1.81

27

2.17

21E

SK-20-655

34.94

40.50

5.56

1.34

19

1.59

21E

SK-20-655

58.15

92.00

33.85

1.73

120

3.33

21E

Including

72.75

74.00

1.25

2.36

1805

26.43

21E

SK-20-656

146.25

148.87

2.62

1.42

7

1.52

21C

SK-20-656

166.00

183.07

17.07

1.43

5

1.50

21C

SK-20-656

196.50

204.00

7.50

1.35

6

1.43

21C

SK-20-656

208.80

215.00

6.20

1.27

5

1.34

21C

SK-20-656

218.00

227.00

9.00

0.92

5

0.99

21C

SK-20-657

61.50

64.00

2.50

3.04

34

3.49

HW

SK-20-658

50.60

56.85

6.25

4.73

68

5.64

HW

Including

53.35

54.00

0.65

10.35

122

11.98

HW

and

54.00

54.70

0.70

15.00

28

15.37

HW

SK-20-658

59.85

65.00

5.15

1.13

21

1.41

HW

SK-20-659

43.40

49.31

5.91

1.45

19

1.70

HW

SK-20-659

59.63

65.00

5.37

1.67

99

2.99

HW

SK-20-661

144.46

154.50

10.04

0.88

67

1.77

21B

SK-20-661

177.50

194.00

16.50

2.02

60

2.82

21B

SK-20-662

147.00

157.50

10.50

1.91

66

2.79

21B

SK-20-662

160.50

168.33

7.83

4.58

27

4.95

21B

SK-20-663

91.38

93.84

2.46

4.43

512

11.26

21C

Including

91.38

92.07

0.69

6.85

292

10.74

21C

and

92.57

93.20

0.63

2.02

1295

19.29

21C

and

93.20

93.84

0.64

7.14

331

11.55

21C

SK-20-663

97.21

116.11

18.90

3.08

45

3.68

21C

Including

99.59

100.23

0.64

22.10

811

32.91

21C

and

102.95

103.75

0.80

18.90

5

18.97

21C

SK-20-663

122.26

128.66

6.40

1.66

9

1.78

21C

SK-20-663

141.00

168.50

27.50

1.33

11

1.47

21C

SK-20-664

80.91

87.38

6.47

4.48

136

6.30

21C

Including

84.00

84.74

0.74

10.75

88

11.92

21C

and

84.74

85.51

0.77

13.00

662

21.83

21C

SK-20-664

89.56

100.50

10.94

1.03

6

1.12

21C

SK-20-664

105.00

110.91

5.91

1.54

25

1.88

21C

SK-20-664

138.88

153.50

14.62

1.39

5

1.46

21C

SK-20-664

159.45

161.90

2.45

0.85

6

0.94

21C

SK-20-664

166.81

172.00

5.19

1.53

5

1.60

21C

SK-20-665

100.00

103.95

3.95

1.40

33

1.84

21C

SK-20-665

107.55

109.91

2.36

1.03

8

1.14

21C

SK-20-665

112.04

126.79

14.75

2.02

10

2.16

21C

Including

121.19

121.79

0.60

14.60

71

15.55

21C

SK-20-665

132.90

137.50

4.60

0.87

15

1.07

21C

SK-20-665

141.50

153.89

12.39

1.41

9

1.53

21C

SK-20-665

158.50

163.50

5.00

2.33

6

2.41

21C

SK-20-666

80.00

93.00

13.00

1.33

50

2.00

21C

SK-20-666

95.59

107.95

12.36

1.10

18

1.34

21C

SK-20-666

113.00

123.50

10.50

1.27

164

3.46

21C

Including

117.50

119.00

1.50

2.09

897

14.05

21C

SK-20-666

134.00

165.50

31.50

1.70

7

1.79

21C

SK-20-667

95.00

100.00

5.00

1.46

95

2.72

21C

Including

97.69

98.68

0.99

4.84

424

10.49

21C

SK-20-667

109.00

128.00

19.00

1.30

11

1.44

21C

SK-20-667

132.00

140.24

8.24

0.86

7

0.96

21C

SK-20-667

148.13

164.69

16.56

1.76

16

1.98

21C

SK-20-668

85.28

90.50

5.22

0.87

17

1.10

21C

SK-20-668

97.23

106.11

8.88

1.66

40

2.19

21C

SK-20-668

117.00

123.59

6.59

2.03

9

2.15

21C

SK-20-668

126.50

175.00

48.50

2.36

6

2.44

21C

SK-20-669

78.12

86.60

8.48

3.33

46

3.93

21C

Including

84.54

86.04

1.50

10.00

110

11.47

21C

SK-20-669

90.33

110.00

19.67

1.97

39

2.49

21C

Including

90.33

91.12

0.79

11.25

313

15.42

21C

SK-20-669

115.00

118.00

3.00

1.17

5

1.24

21C

SK-20-669

129.50

134.00

4.50

0.95

5

1.02

21C

SK-20-669

137.00

164.09

27.09

1.22

27

1.58

21C

SK-20-670

24.93

27.65

2.72

5.55

15

5.76

21C

Including

26.00

26.79

0.79

11.80

10

11.93

21C

SK-20-670

98.00

109.34

11.34

5.20

129

6.92

21C

Including

98.50

99.26

0.76

36.40

1105

51.13

21C

and

102.68

103.18

0.50

23.70

656

32.45

21C

and

108.30

108.84

0.54

12.30

271

15.91

21C

SK-20-670

112.40

120.50

8.10

1.05

18

1.29

21C

SK-20-670

123.50

136.00

12.50

1.32

7

1.41

21C

SK-20-670

145.00

147.50

2.50

1.24

8

1.35

21C

SK-20-670

154.11

173.00

18.89

1.20

14

1.38

21C

SK-20-672

27.80

30.20

2.40

2.23

21

2.51

21C

SK-20-672

91.75

112.85

21.10

1.51

20

1.78

21C

SK-20-672

118.70

156.50

37.80

1.79

7

1.89

21C

SK-20-673

137.60

149.50

11.90

0.87

10

1.01

21C

SK-20-675

111.75

139.50

27.75

2.38

30

2.78

21C

SK-20-676

105.64

113.20

7.56

2.74

111

4.23

21C

Including

106.42

107.20

0.78

12.60

754

22.65

21C

SK-20-676

117.20

151.00

33.80

2.25

9

2.37

21C

SK-20-681

133.25

136.00

2.75

0.91

7

1.00

21C

SK-20-681

149.50

175.00

25.50

3.78

6

3.86

21C

SK-20-681

183.50

186.50

3.00

0.73

5

0.80

21C

SK-20-683

139.60

145.50

5.90

0.93

5

1.00

21C

SK-20-683

148.50

175.50

27.00

1.97

5

2.04

21C

SK-20-683

178.50

181.50

3.00

0.95

5

1.02

21C

SK-20-684

128.60

131.40

2.80

1.17

5

1.24

21C

SK-20-684

143.00

147.75

4.75

1.30

5

1.37

21C

SK-20-684

160.66

178.50

17.84

2.70

5

2.77

21C

SK-20-686

121.50

126.40

4.90

3.40

259

6.86

21C

Including

122.20

122.90

0.70

4.12

1090

18.65

21C

and

122.90

123.60

0.70

7.10

536

14.25

21C

SK-20-686

128.70

136.00

7.30

0.70

5

0.77

21C

SK-20-686

148.30

173.00

24.70

2.42

5

2.49

21C

SK-20-687

123.20

134.20

11.00

1.26

85

2.39

21C

Including

123.20

124.00

0.80

2.87

540

10.07

21C

SK-20-687

139.00

143.50

4.50

2.35

99

3.67

21C

SK-20-687

147.00

155.80

8.80

1.38

5

1.44

21C

SK-20-688

126.25

140.10

13.85

4.71

15

4.91

21C

Including

138.10

139.10

1.00

22.00

<5

22.00

21C

SK-20-688

143.00

146.00

3.00

1.55

5

1.62

21C

SK-20-688

152.00

155.50

3.50

1.55

5

1.62

21C

SK-20-689

1.20

17.84

16.64

3.65

26

4.00

21E

SK-20-689

22.45

32.00

9.55

1.23

116

2.78

21E

SK-20-689

52.00

92.00

40.00

2.62

143

4.53

21E

Including

87.00

88.00

1.00

12.15

2260

42.28

21E

and

88.85

90.00

1.15

2.29

889

14.14

21E

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

Table 2: Mine Grid Drill Hole Locations and Orientations:

Hole-ID

Easting (m)

Northing (m)

Elevation (m)

Length (m)

Azimuth (°)

Dip (°)

SK-20-575

9,761.4

10,289.0

1,018.6

220.0

128.1

- 81.0

SK-20-580

9,761.4

10,289.0

1,019.0

215.0

210.1

- 84.0

SK-20-610

9,712.5

10,627.4

916.9

165.0

95.2

- 75.2

SK-20-611

9,712.5

10,627.4

920.1

165.0

95.2

- 69.9

SK-20-612

9,712.5

10,627.4

920.0

165.0

95.2

- 64.1

SK-20-628

9,855.7

10,366.1

1,013.4

240.5

253.0

- 76.0

SK-20-629

9,989.5

10,785.3

909.7

65.0

167.2

- 81.1

SK-20-631

9,989.5

10,785.3

909.2

75.0

167.2

- 65.0

SK-20-632

9,989.5

10,785.3

909.8

65.0

199.9

- 69.0

SK-20-633

9,989.5

10,785.3

910.1

65.0

262.3

- 67.2

SK-20-634

9,989.5

10,785.3

910.6

60.0

262.0

- 83.1

SK-20-635

9,738.1

10,633.7

923.6

232.0

96.9

- 86.0

SK-20-636

9,886.9

10,361.8

1,013.2

145.0

102.6

- 66.2

SK-20-638

9,755.9

10,661.4

912.8

200.0

100.3

- 52.0

SK-20-639

9,863.7

10,654.5

941.9

181.0

260.8

- 89.3

SK-20-640

9,863.7

10,654.5

941.5

183.0

345.2

- 81.4

SK-20-641

9,822.3

9,800.8

1,057.3

150.0

250.2

- 44.9

SK-20-642

9,822.3

9,800.8

1,057.3

151.0

219.8

- 44.8

SK-20-643

9,863.7

10,654.5

943.0

181.0

345.5

- 84.7

SK-20-644

9,990.9

10,770.0

911.4

71.0

192.2

- 81.2

SK-20-647

9,822.3

9,800.8

1,057.4

152.0

219.8

- 60.1

SK-20-649

9,936.2

10,780.2

897.1

55.0

75.4

- 65.0

SK-20-650

10,062.4

10,428.1

966.9

65.0

30.1

- 62.2

SK-20-651

10,062.4

10,428.1

965.0

55.0

30.1

- 79.9

SK-20-652

10,107.0

10,363.0

978.4

105.0

110.1

- 67.2

SK-20-653

10,107.0

10,363.0

976.9

75.0

122.8

- 57.0

SK-20-654

10,107.0

10,363.0

981.6

120.0

138.1

- 65.1

SK-20-655

10,107.0

10,363.0

979.9

115.0

165.1

- 81.7

SK-20-656

9,855.7

10,366.1

1,012.4

227.0

241.8

- 78.2

SK-20-657

9,990.9

10,770.0

912.1

68.0

192.0

- 65.3

SK-20-658

9,990.9

10,770.0

912.6

65.0

223.0

- 71.1

SK-20-659

9,990.9

10,770.0

911.4

65.0

272.2

- 66.1

SK-20-661

9,861.5

10,482.4

1,001.6

200.0

114.2

- 72.0

SK-20-662

9,861.5

10,482.4

996.9

180.0

141.2

- 78.0

SK-20-663

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

170.0

177.0

- 66.2

SK-20-664

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

172.0

182.1

- 75.3

SK-20-665

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

167.0

182.9

- 62.2

SK-20-666

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

174.0

186.0

- 71.0

SK-20-667

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

178.0

191.1

- 64.0

SK-20-668

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

175.0

192.0

- 69.9

SK-20-669

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

176.0

192.8

- 73.9

SK-20-670

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

177.0

194.9

- 60.0

SK-20-672

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

161.0

207.5

- 76.9

SK-20-673

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

162.0

207.2

- 50.1

SK-20-675

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

148.0

220.7

- 65.0

SK-20-676

9,814.6

10,876.0

849.3

159.0

223.0

- 69.9

SK-20-681

9,718.0

10,727.4

881.4

190.0

91.2

- 55.1

SK-20-683

9,718.0

10,727.4

881.5

193.0

96.0

- 57.0

SK-20-684

9,718.0

10,727.4

881.8

195.0

96.1

- 53.1

SK-20-686

9,718.0

10,727.4

884.6

195.0

96.0

- 60.9

SK-20-687

9,718.0

10,727.4

886.3

155.8

102.0

- 59.0

SK-20-688

9,718.0

10,727.4

885.5

155.5

110.1

- 63.2

SK-20-689

10,130.6

10,362.1

976.7

112.0

250.1

- 82.9
To see enhanced image, click link: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/627467/SKEENA-ESKAY-MAPONE-020321.jpg
To see enhanced image, click link: https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/627467/SKEENA-ESKAY-MAPTWO-020321.jpg

SOURCE: Skeena Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/627467/Skeena-Intersects-Thick-5850-metre-Interval-Grading-406-gt-AuEq-within-21C-Zone-Development-Buffer-at-Eskay-Creek


