Skeena Intersects Thick 58.50 metre Interval Grading 4.06 g/t AuEq within 21C Zone Development Buffer at Eskay Creek

VANCOUVER, February 3, 2021 - Skeena Resources Ltd. (TSX:SKE)(OTCQX:SKREF) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional diamond drill core results from the Phase 2 drilling campaign at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek" or the "Project") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. The Phase 2 infill program, focused upon resource category conversions for the Pre-Feasibility Study ("PFS") on open-pit constrained resources, is now complete. One drill rig is active at the Project finalizing a 5,000 m near-mine exploration program. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Eskay Creek Infill Drilling Highlights - 21B, 21C and 21E Zones

3.27 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag (4.06 g/t AuEq) over 58.50 m (SK-20-575)

15.37 g/t Au, 20 g/t Ag (15.64 g/t AuEq) over 10.26 m (SK-20-580)

1.73 g/t Au, 120 g/t Ag (3.33 g/t AuEq) over 33.85 m (SK-20-655)

2.36 g/t Au, 6 g/t Ag (2.44 g/t AuEq) over 48.50 m (SK-20-668)

2.62 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag (4.53 g/t AuEq) over 40.00 m (SK-20-689)

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

21C Zone Again Delivers Robust Widths

Drilling results from the 21C Zone continue to produce exceptional grades and widths as exemplified by a 58.50 m intercept grading 3.27 g/t Au, 59 g/t Ag (4.06 g/t AuEq; SK-20-575). This intersection occurs 25 m east of previously reported 49.60 m intersection of 7.17 g/t Au, 146 g/t Ag (9.12 g/t AuEq; SK-20-579). Gold-silver replacement mineralization within the 21C Zone is dominantly hosted in the footwall felsic volcanics which are intensely sericitized; minor exhalative mineralization is hosted within the overlying historically mined Contact Mudstone.

21E Zone - High-Grade Silver

Results received from the 21E Zone are equally impressive as highlighted by 40.00 m of 2.62 g/t Au, 143 g/t Ag (4.53 g/t AuEq; SK-20-689) including subintervals containing high-grade silver grading 12.15 g/t Au, 2,260 g/t Ag (42.28 g/t AuEq) over 1.00 m and 2.29 g/t Au, 889 g/t Ag (14.14 g/t AuEq) over 1.15 m. Infill drilling within the 21E and other zones throughout the Eskay Creek Deposit continues to confirm and upgrade the Inferred resources defined by wide-spaced historical drilling.

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Raegan Markel, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting the exploration activities on its projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1 kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50 g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100 ppm are re-analyzed using a 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50 g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000 ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000 ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-element geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2020 Length-Weighted Drill Hole Gold and Silver Composites:

Hole-ID From (m) To (m) Core Length Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t) Zone SK-20-575 146.00 204.50 58.50 3.27 59 4.06 21C Including 156.42 157.42 1.00 24.40 11 24.55 21C and 184.09 185.00 0.91 16.35 267 19.91 21C and 185.00 185.89 0.89 10.00 105 11.40 21C and 185.89 187.00 1.11 12.70 37 13.19 21C and 188.66 189.50 0.84 17.00 5 17.07 21C SK-20-575 209.00 215.05 6.05 0.84 5 0.90 21C SK-20-580 153.85 164.11 10.26 15.37 20 15.64 21C Including 160.25 161.00 0.75 20.90 23 21.21 21C and 161.00 163.00 2.00 64.00 41 64.55 21C SK-20-580 186.50 200.50 14.00 1.16 67 2.05 21C SK-20-610 137.75 143.20 5.45 8.26 351 12.93 21C Including 139.13 140.10 0.97 23.00 1230 39.40 21C and 141.03 141.65 0.62 18.20 528 25.24 21C and 141.65 142.23 0.58 5.91 310 10.04 21C SK-20-610 145.25 149.00 3.75 1.94 5 2.01 21C SK-20-610 155.50 164.00 8.50 0.73 5 0.80 21C SK-20-611 138.00 154.00 16.00 0.99 29 1.37 21C SK-20-612 147.89 155.00 7.11 1.97 19 2.23 21C SK-20-612 158.00 162.00 4.00 0.91 5 0.98 21C SK-20-628 156.30 198.50 42.20 1.75 21 2.03 21C Including 163.42 164.50 1.08 10.05 5 10.12 21C SK-20-628 201.50 215.50 14.00 0.98 35 1.45 21C SK-20-628 218.95 224.14 5.19 0.92 8 1.02 21C SK-20-628 227.00 240.50 13.50 1.55 5 1.62 21C SK-20-629 61.00 65.00 4.00 1.04 16 1.26 HW SK-20-631 71.85 75.00 3.15 1.72 120 3.32 HW SK-20-632 46.28 63.07 16.79 2.44 80 3.51 HW Including 53.60 54.50 0.90 7.80 318 12.04 HW and 61.74 63.07 1.33 6.40 449 12.39 HW SK-20-633 45.00 47.20 2.20 1.17 46 1.79 HW SK-20-633 52.62 57.30 4.68 1.07 21 1.35 HW SK-20-633 60.10 65.00 4.90 0.93 53 1.63 HW SK-20-634 53.00 55.84 2.84 1.68 66 2.56 HW SK-20-635 140.67 145.80 5.13 3.63 376 8.65 21C Including 141.96 143.00 1.04 11.50 710 20.97 21C and 143.00 143.81 0.81 1.40 1255 18.13 21C SK-20-635 149.10 157.54 8.44 0.86 5 0.93 21C SK-20-635 214.52 226.25 11.73 4.66 10 4.79 21C Including 219.40 220.08 0.68 17.95 7 18.04 21C and 220.08 221.10 1.02 10.40 <5 10.40 21C SK-20-636 108.00 117.50 9.50 2.39 55 3.13 21B SK-20-636 129.50 140.00 10.50 1.53 76 2.54 21B SK-20-638 184.00 190.00 6.00 1.48 5 1.55 21B SK-20-639 139.82 142.54 2.72 0.69 8 0.79 21B SK-20-639 163.16 168.23 5.07 2.69 5 2.76 21B SK-20-639 172.38 177.03 4.65 5.16 5 5.23 21B SK-20-640 173.85 183.00 9.15 1.47 5 1.53 21B SK-20-641 21.85 27.40 5.55 2.78 5 2.85 21A SK-20-641 36.00 43.00 7.00 0.43 191 2.98 21A SK-20-641 50.25 53.65 3.40 0.91 110 2.38 21A SK-20-641 56.65 59.70 3.05 0.41 79 1.47 21A SK-20-641 64.84 68.20 3.36 0.90 203 3.61 21A SK-20-641 71.75 76.25 4.50 0.69 13 0.87 21A SK-20-641 81.70 90.70 9.00 0.45 109 1.89 21A SK-20-641 142.60 150.00 7.40 1.86 5 1.93 21A SK-20-642 103.00 105.00 2.00 0.86 26 1.20 21A SK-20-642 113.40 115.40 2.00 0.81 24 1.12 21A SK-20-643 168.05 171.50 3.45 2.77 5 2.84 21C SK-20-643 176.00 181.00 5.00 1.35 5 1.42 21C SK-20-644 58.24 71.00 12.76 1.72 40 2.25 21C SK-20-647 110.00 112.00 2.00 2.43 5 2.50 21A SK-20-647 116.45 118.95 2.50 1.42 5 1.48 21A SK-20-649 12.95 36.00 23.05 1.61 56 2.36 HW SK-20-649 43.70 48.00 4.30 0.97 37 1.46 HW SK-20-650 19.00 23.70 4.70 1.51 34 1.96 21E SK-20-650 31.40 43.60 12.20 2.17 44 2.75 21E SK-20-650 47.00 54.50 7.50 4.19 18 4.43 21E SK-20-651 17.50 19.77 2.27 1.28 18 1.52 21E SK-20-651 29.63 55.00 25.37 1.78 28 2.15 21E SK-20-652 2.90 15.48 12.58 0.88 37 1.37 21E SK-20-652 19.40 29.20 9.80 2.99 22 3.29 21E SK-20-652 32.37 36.50 4.13 1.14 47 1.77 21E SK-20-652 63.00 67.50 4.50 1.17 5 1.24 21E SK-20-652 90.50 105.00 14.50 1.46 48 2.10 21E SK-20-653 7.50 12.25 4.75 0.95 63 1.79 21E SK-20-653 16.40 26.80 10.40 3.56 29 3.94 21E SK-20-653 29.65 36.00 6.35 0.98 39 1.50 21E SK-20-653 51.00 63.00 12.00 3.92 59 4.70 21E Including 57.50 58.50 1.00 14.25 341 18.80 21E SK-20-654 6.00 12.43 6.43 0.75 39 1.27 21E SK-20-654 14.50 27.49 12.99 2.32 23 2.63 21E SK-20-654 32.10 36.50 4.40 1.06 60 1.86 21E SK-20-654 60.00 69.00 9.00 1.68 22 1.98 21E SK-20-654 73.50 91.50 18.00 3.81 18 4.05 21E Including 82.50 84.00 1.50 13.05 112 14.54 21E SK-20-654 102.00 108.00 6.00 4.86 70 5.79 21E Including 105.00 106.00 1.00 24.50 67 25.39 21E SK-20-654 111.00 113.00 2.00 1.20 5 1.26 21E SK-20-655 5.50 18.05 12.55 0.77 36 1.25 21E SK-20-655 21.00 28.00 7.00 1.81 27 2.17 21E SK-20-655 34.94 40.50 5.56 1.34 19 1.59 21E SK-20-655 58.15 92.00 33.85 1.73 120 3.33 21E Including 72.75 74.00 1.25 2.36 1805 26.43 21E SK-20-656 146.25 148.87 2.62 1.42 7 1.52 21C SK-20-656 166.00 183.07 17.07 1.43 5 1.50 21C SK-20-656 196.50 204.00 7.50 1.35 6 1.43 21C SK-20-656 208.80 215.00 6.20 1.27 5 1.34 21C SK-20-656 218.00 227.00 9.00 0.92 5 0.99 21C SK-20-657 61.50 64.00 2.50 3.04 34 3.49 HW SK-20-658 50.60 56.85 6.25 4.73 68 5.64 HW Including 53.35 54.00 0.65 10.35 122 11.98 HW and 54.00 54.70 0.70 15.00 28 15.37 HW SK-20-658 59.85 65.00 5.15 1.13 21 1.41 HW SK-20-659 43.40 49.31 5.91 1.45 19 1.70 HW SK-20-659 59.63 65.00 5.37 1.67 99 2.99 HW SK-20-661 144.46 154.50 10.04 0.88 67 1.77 21B SK-20-661 177.50 194.00 16.50 2.02 60 2.82 21B SK-20-662 147.00 157.50 10.50 1.91 66 2.79 21B SK-20-662 160.50 168.33 7.83 4.58 27 4.95 21B SK-20-663 91.38 93.84 2.46 4.43 512 11.26 21C Including 91.38 92.07 0.69 6.85 292 10.74 21C and 92.57 93.20 0.63 2.02 1295 19.29 21C and 93.20 93.84 0.64 7.14 331 11.55 21C SK-20-663 97.21 116.11 18.90 3.08 45 3.68 21C Including 99.59 100.23 0.64 22.10 811 32.91 21C and 102.95 103.75 0.80 18.90 5 18.97 21C SK-20-663 122.26 128.66 6.40 1.66 9 1.78 21C SK-20-663 141.00 168.50 27.50 1.33 11 1.47 21C SK-20-664 80.91 87.38 6.47 4.48 136 6.30 21C Including 84.00 84.74 0.74 10.75 88 11.92 21C and 84.74 85.51 0.77 13.00 662 21.83 21C SK-20-664 89.56 100.50 10.94 1.03 6 1.12 21C SK-20-664 105.00 110.91 5.91 1.54 25 1.88 21C SK-20-664 138.88 153.50 14.62 1.39 5 1.46 21C SK-20-664 159.45 161.90 2.45 0.85 6 0.94 21C SK-20-664 166.81 172.00 5.19 1.53 5 1.60 21C SK-20-665 100.00 103.95 3.95 1.40 33 1.84 21C SK-20-665 107.55 109.91 2.36 1.03 8 1.14 21C SK-20-665 112.04 126.79 14.75 2.02 10 2.16 21C Including 121.19 121.79 0.60 14.60 71 15.55 21C SK-20-665 132.90 137.50 4.60 0.87 15 1.07 21C SK-20-665 141.50 153.89 12.39 1.41 9 1.53 21C SK-20-665 158.50 163.50 5.00 2.33 6 2.41 21C SK-20-666 80.00 93.00 13.00 1.33 50 2.00 21C SK-20-666 95.59 107.95 12.36 1.10 18 1.34 21C SK-20-666 113.00 123.50 10.50 1.27 164 3.46 21C Including 117.50 119.00 1.50 2.09 897 14.05 21C SK-20-666 134.00 165.50 31.50 1.70 7 1.79 21C SK-20-667 95.00 100.00 5.00 1.46 95 2.72 21C Including 97.69 98.68 0.99 4.84 424 10.49 21C SK-20-667 109.00 128.00 19.00 1.30 11 1.44 21C SK-20-667 132.00 140.24 8.24 0.86 7 0.96 21C SK-20-667 148.13 164.69 16.56 1.76 16 1.98 21C SK-20-668 85.28 90.50 5.22 0.87 17 1.10 21C SK-20-668 97.23 106.11 8.88 1.66 40 2.19 21C SK-20-668 117.00 123.59 6.59 2.03 9 2.15 21C SK-20-668 126.50 175.00 48.50 2.36 6 2.44 21C SK-20-669 78.12 86.60 8.48 3.33 46 3.93 21C Including 84.54 86.04 1.50 10.00 110 11.47 21C SK-20-669 90.33 110.00 19.67 1.97 39 2.49 21C Including 90.33 91.12 0.79 11.25 313 15.42 21C SK-20-669 115.00 118.00 3.00 1.17 5 1.24 21C SK-20-669 129.50 134.00 4.50 0.95 5 1.02 21C SK-20-669 137.00 164.09 27.09 1.22 27 1.58 21C SK-20-670 24.93 27.65 2.72 5.55 15 5.76 21C Including 26.00 26.79 0.79 11.80 10 11.93 21C SK-20-670 98.00 109.34 11.34 5.20 129 6.92 21C Including 98.50 99.26 0.76 36.40 1105 51.13 21C and 102.68 103.18 0.50 23.70 656 32.45 21C and 108.30 108.84 0.54 12.30 271 15.91 21C SK-20-670 112.40 120.50 8.10 1.05 18 1.29 21C SK-20-670 123.50 136.00 12.50 1.32 7 1.41 21C SK-20-670 145.00 147.50 2.50 1.24 8 1.35 21C SK-20-670 154.11 173.00 18.89 1.20 14 1.38 21C SK-20-672 27.80 30.20 2.40 2.23 21 2.51 21C SK-20-672 91.75 112.85 21.10 1.51 20 1.78 21C SK-20-672 118.70 156.50 37.80 1.79 7 1.89 21C SK-20-673 137.60 149.50 11.90 0.87 10 1.01 21C SK-20-675 111.75 139.50 27.75 2.38 30 2.78 21C SK-20-676 105.64 113.20 7.56 2.74 111 4.23 21C Including 106.42 107.20 0.78 12.60 754 22.65 21C SK-20-676 117.20 151.00 33.80 2.25 9 2.37 21C SK-20-681 133.25 136.00 2.75 0.91 7 1.00 21C SK-20-681 149.50 175.00 25.50 3.78 6 3.86 21C SK-20-681 183.50 186.50 3.00 0.73 5 0.80 21C SK-20-683 139.60 145.50 5.90 0.93 5 1.00 21C SK-20-683 148.50 175.50 27.00 1.97 5 2.04 21C SK-20-683 178.50 181.50 3.00 0.95 5 1.02 21C SK-20-684 128.60 131.40 2.80 1.17 5 1.24 21C SK-20-684 143.00 147.75 4.75 1.30 5 1.37 21C SK-20-684 160.66 178.50 17.84 2.70 5 2.77 21C SK-20-686 121.50 126.40 4.90 3.40 259 6.86 21C Including 122.20 122.90 0.70 4.12 1090 18.65 21C and 122.90 123.60 0.70 7.10 536 14.25 21C SK-20-686 128.70 136.00 7.30 0.70 5 0.77 21C SK-20-686 148.30 173.00 24.70 2.42 5 2.49 21C SK-20-687 123.20 134.20 11.00 1.26 85 2.39 21C Including 123.20 124.00 0.80 2.87 540 10.07 21C SK-20-687 139.00 143.50 4.50 2.35 99 3.67 21C SK-20-687 147.00 155.80 8.80 1.38 5 1.44 21C SK-20-688 126.25 140.10 13.85 4.71 15 4.91 21C Including 138.10 139.10 1.00 22.00 <5 22.00 21C SK-20-688 143.00 146.00 3.00 1.55 5 1.62 21C SK-20-688 152.00 155.50 3.50 1.55 5 1.62 21C SK-20-689 1.20 17.84 16.64 3.65 26 4.00 21E SK-20-689 22.45 32.00 9.55 1.23 116 2.78 21E SK-20-689 52.00 92.00 40.00 2.62 143 4.53 21E Including 87.00 88.00 1.00 12.15 2260 42.28 21E and 88.85 90.00 1.15 2.29 889 14.14 21E

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. True widths range from 70-100% of reported core lengths. Length weighted AuEq composites are constrained by geological considerations. Grade-capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length-weighted AuEq composites. Metallurgical processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are taken at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero. NSA - No Significant Assays.

