Great Thunder Gold Signs Drilling Contract for Fenelon Gold Camp, Quebec

Vancouver, February 3, 2021 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) is pleased to announce that it has signed a drilling contract with Diafor Inc. of Abitibi, Quebec.

The contract is for a minimum of 2,000 metres and may be extended if required. This reconnaissance drill campaign is targeted to follow up on 3 parallel electronic-magnetic conductors identified in 2020's airborne survey of Great Thunder Gold's Southern Star Property in Quebec's Fenelon Gold Camp.







Great Thunder Gold's 2021 Reconnaissance Drill Program Plan Map at Southern Star

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7129/73479_690af0f494eddacc_002full.jpg

The area is in the north part of the Southern Star Property and has seen only limited drilling. The targets to be drilled are located approximately 9km south of Wallbridge Mining's Tabasco and Area 51 gold zones (Fenelon Property).

Great Thunder Gold's neighbour is currently conducting a 170,000-metre drilling program and 4,800 metres of underground development at their Fenelon deposit. They most recently reported strong wide intersections and sub-intervals of high-grade gold.

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

President & CEO

Investor Relations

Email: info@greatthundergold.com

Direct Line: (236) 513-4653

www.greatthundergold.com

