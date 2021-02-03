International Zeolite Announces Appointment of Advisor

Vancouver, February 3, 2021 - International Zeolite Corp. (TSXV: IZ) (OTC Pink: IZCFF) (FSE: ZEON) (the "Company") an international marketer and supplier of natural zeolite and zeolite products, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Rohn Crabtree as an Advisor to the Company's Board of Directors.

Rohn Crabtree is the founder and president of Newport Energy Holdings LLC, an energy advisory firm. Having spent more than 30 years in the energy industry, Rohn has extensive experience leading, advising, and financing companies of all sizes, including start up and early-stage companies. He has worked as a senior corporate executive, consultant, advisor, and as a board member for public, private and non-profit entities. He has successfully raised several billion dollars in debt and equity financing.

Mr. Crabtree serves currently on the board of Magvation Medical. He previously held the position of Board Chairman for the publicly traded Commerce Energy, Inc. In addition to other corporate roles, Mr. Crabtree served as the Chief Executive Officer of the Calpine Power Income Fund and later as a lead power contracting advisor to the Ontario Power Authority.

He helped grow the company to become the largest independent power producer in the United States. Prior to joining Calpine, Rohn worked for the Luz Development and Finance Corporation as the Director of Finance. At that time, LUZ was the largest solar power plant development company in the world.

Mr. Crabtree earned his MBA in finance and international management from the University of Pennsylvania Wharton School of Business and Bachelor of Science degrees in both finance and accounting from Weber State University.

Mr. Crabtree commented that, "With the increased emphasis on environmentally friendly technologies and methods, the future growth opportunities for International Zeolite are very promising. I'm excited to be joining the Company at this time to assist them in realizing the full potential of these new market opportunities".

"We are pleased to welcome Rohn to International Zeolite's advisory team" stated Ray Paquette CEO. "We are very fortunate to have his wealth of knowledge and experience to provide guidance to the Company through its continued growth and development. His experience in advising and financing organizations of all sizes will be invaluable".

The Company has granted incentive stock options to Mr. Crabtree to purchase 160,000 common shares in the capital of the Company for an exercise price of $0.135 for a two-year period, pursuant to its Stock Option Plan.

On Behalf of the Board

"Ray Paquette"

President & CEO

604.684.3301

For further information, please visit www.internationalzeolite.com

For Investor Inquiries:

info@internationalzeolite.com

For Sales and Commercial Inquiries:

sales@earthinnovations.ca

Some statements in this news release contain forward-looking information. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to future expenditures. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements. Such factors include, among others, the ability to complete contemplated work programs and the timing and amount of expenditures. International Zeolite does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/73522